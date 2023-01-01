Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley's Little Garden Club celebrates 100 years
The Little Garden Club of Sewickley celebrated its 100th Anniversary at its traditional Christmas luncheon on Dec. 8 at Allegheny Country Club. President Lauren McLeod opened the presentation by introducing the 100th Committee members — Fran Merryman, Nancy Hansen, Britt Eubanks, Elizabeth Sykes, Annie Gensheimer and Diane Meakem. The committee shared highlights of where past members directed their energies since the club’s inception in 1922.
wccsradio.com
MEALS ON WHEELS TO END IN LATE FEBRUARY
A popular meal delivery program for Indiana’s residents has announced that they will end meal service next month. In an announcement made to its clients, Indiana’s Meals on Wheels program will end meal service following deliveries on Friday February 24th. Organizers have cited the rising cost of food and packaging materials as a reason for closing down, as they are no longer able to provide the same quality of meals as a reasonable cost.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair accepting applications for ETC program
The Upper St. Clair School District is now accepting applications for the spring 2023 cohort of its Extended Teacher Certification (ETC) Program for non-educators who are interested in serving as substitute teachers. The program is aimed at those who hold a bachelor’s degree in any subject from an accredited college or university but do not have a Pennsylvania teaching certificate.
Parent's Perspective: Using a RAD Pass for fun, discounted events
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Are your kids lucky enough to still be home from school? Are you all going stir-crazy?In this week's Parent's Perspective, Heather Abraham is here with something you can do, and it comes with a free pass.An Allegheny County library card can get you a free or discounted ticket to several different museums and institutions.The discounts come through RAD. It's called a RAD Pass, and it uses your Allegheny County library card.We're talking about the Carnegie Museums and Science Center, the Andy Warhol Museum, the August Wilson African-American Cultural Center, and even events from the Pirates.Everything has to be reserved online ahead of time. You'll have to select dates and times that are available.You'll want to go to RADPass.org. If you don't already have a login, create one.Once there, you'll see what is available right now.Four complimentary tickets were available to the Children's Museum on Jan. 8. The Science Center offered up one free ticket when we selected an upcoming date.You have to be 18 or older to reserve the passes, and RAD said there may also be age restrictions on who can use them, so just make sure to read everything carefully.
cranberryeagle.com
Resident’s restoration of Passavant gate brings flood of memories
Randy Hart’s whole family shares some kind of connection with the stone gate outside Lutheran SeniorLife’s Passavant Community, which stands on the grounds of an elder care home initially built in 1905. His father spent the last years of his life at that site. His wife, Cynthia Hart,...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Tech talks continue at Bethel Park
Bethel Park High School is continuing to host Tech Talks this month. The workshops held from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the LGI Room help parents assist their children safely and responsibly navigate the digital world. The Jan. 12 session will address finding balance with media and tech use at...
Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County. The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years. Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m. Event organizers asked...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
venangoextra.com
Lots of uncertainty as fate of Cranberry Mall theaters up in air
The theaters at the Movies at Cranberry have been a stable fixture of the Cranberry Mall for years, but now the complex is in imminent danger of closing due to factors such as the pandemic, lease expiration and significantly fewer patrons. The theater posted the news on its Facebook page...
Pennsylvania Almanac
What’s Happenings Week of Jan. 8
The Western Pennsylvania Lensshooters Camera Club will be hosting a “4 corner shoot” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Peters Township Public Library. The club will have four different setups to photograph. Club members will be on hand to explain proper lighting, creative camera angles and proper exposure. Admission is free but registration is required. Visit www.ptlibrary.org and sign in under “Events”. Call 724-747-1300 for more information.
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
Publishers Clearinghouse Prize Patrol makes New Kensington woman $1 million richer
Jo Ann Sutherland said she didn’t hear the knocks or bell rings at her front door Friday afternoon because she was feeling under the weather and decided to nap on the couch. It took repeated telephone calls from the 78-year-old New Kensington woman’s neighbors to get her to answer the door to accept a delivery.
Artist from Export proposes mural to cover Route 22 underpass graffiti
As pedestrians and cyclists on the Westmoreland Heritage Trail pass near the Cozy Inn Cutoff, they head underneath William Penn Highway, where the underpass is covered with all manner of graffiti. If Export native Christina Donahoe has her way, however, later this year, it will be covered with the largest...
Merger of Excela, Butler health systems finalized
Ken DeFurio, who served as president and CEO of Butler Health System, will lead the new organization formed by the merger of Butler and Excela Health, officials announced Tuesday. The merger was final as of Sunday. John Sphon, who was CEO of Excela Health, plans to retire in March. He...
pittsburghmagazine.com
How This Duo is Turning Old Buildings in Pittsburgh Into New Foodie Experiences
Brian Mendelssohn never starts a new real estate project on an empty stomach. Food is always a key element in each of his endeavors — including a Lawrenceville restaurant inspired by a certain film by Tim Burton. It’s expected to open some “Day-O” this summer. Since...
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
wccsradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Mod Squad: Meet The People Behind Pittsburgh’s Black Tech Nation Ventures
In the summer of 2020, businessman David Motley received a call from his friend, Sean Sebastian, a Pittsburgh investor and financial consultant. Sebastian, like many others, was responding to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the spotlight it shined on persistent racial inequality. He asked Motley to join with him and technology innovator Kelauni Jasmyn to launch a Black-led venture to create change.
CBS News
Allegheny Health Network welcomes first baby of 2023 at Jefferson Hospital
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Bethel Park couple rang in the new year with a brand-new addition to their family. New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch, at 2:02 a.m. on January 1, 2023, at Allegheny Health Network's Jefferson hospital. Braxton came in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and a little over 20 inches long.
pbrtv.com
Romigh returns to the air
Beaver County stations WBVP (1230 Beaver Falls; W257EA 93.3 Beaver Falls) and WMBA (1460 Ambridge; W293CR 95.7 Ambridge) welcomed Mike Romigh back to the stations as hope of “Live Mic with Mike Romigh”. This is his third stint at the stations having worked there in the 1980s and returning to 2014 to host Teleforum. In 2017 he began work at the Beaver County Humane Society from which he recently retired and had been filling in for various hosts.
