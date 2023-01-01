Veldt, Mary L. Climax, Michigan Mary L. Veldt, age 75 of Climax, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 31, 2022. She passed away at home with her family. She was born on January 23, 1947, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Ira and Charlotte (Weaver) Duckett. Mary was a 1965 graduate of Kalamazoo Central High School. On July 3, 1964, she married Norm Veldt, and they shared 58 wonderful years together. They settled into the Mattawan community where they built a home and Mary worked at EPC, until her retirement in 2009. In 2014, the couple moved to Climax to be closer to their children. Mary had attended Second Christian Reformed Church and West Leroy Bible Church. She prayed daily for her many family members and friends. Mary enjoyed word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, gardening, and caring for her home. More than anything, Mary truly loved time with her family and creating fun memories with them. Her family includes her husband, Norm Veldt; her children: Laurie (Chris) Audette, Michelle (David) Hester, and Sara (Tim Willis) Veldt; her grandchildren: Joshua Soule, Ashley Soule, Adam Audette, and Jenna Audette; her great-grandson, Jayden Soule; her brother, Douglas Duckett; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and many brothers and sisters. Friends may gather with the family on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Langeland Family Funeral Homes, Climax Location, 205 E. Maple Street, Climax, where her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dr. Gerard Spoor officiating. A graveside service will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery, Climax, with Pastor Fred DeYoung officiating. In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorial contributions to West Leroy Bible Church or Climax Township Fire Department. To view Mary's personalized guest book, please visit https://www.langelands.com.

CLIMAX, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO