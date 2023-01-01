Read full article on original website
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 7 Things Away In Wisconsin
It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away like glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away for each state. Some things, however, can get...
Group: Keystone spill a cautionary tale for Michigan pipeline
A break in Line 5 could cause as much or more damage as the incident on the Kansas-Nebraska border
Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today
Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
Whitmer's 'Mitten' mittens came from Marquette shop in Upper Peninsula
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wore distinctive black and white “Mitten” mittens at her outdoor inaugural event in Lansing on New Year’s Day. The cozy mitts came off when she took the oath of office for her second term as the state’s governor, though she put them back on midway through her speech, and held her hands high. ...
Wisconsin Neighbors Raise Minimum Wage
Wisconsin is standing-out in the Midwest for what it didn’t do on New Year’s Day. Wisconsin did not raise the minimum wage. Illinois, Minnesota, and Michigan all raised their starting wages. Wisconsin’s minimum wage is officially $7.25, but most jobs are offering far more than that. Iowa...
11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces
People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
Michigan among the most moved-from states in the U.S. last year, study said
Michigan is among the states with the most people who moved out in 2022, according to United Van Lines' 46th annual National Movers Study.
Drought worsening in Michigan: 7 million of us are in drought areas
The latest drought assessment shows drought areas continue to expand and worsen across Michigan. The latest drought status from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the eastern two-thirds of Lower Michigan is in some level of dryness or drought. Many Michiganders don’t think about drought worsening in the winter since it...
Researchers are having a bear of a time finding dens. They're hoping the public can help.
Finding a bear den is like finding a needle in a haystack for Jennifer Price Tack with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. That’s why the DNR is asking for the public’s help to spot bear dens as part of its ongoing black bear litter and diet survey. The study began in early 2022, and it will provide new estimates of reproductive rates for black bears in each of the state’s management zones. People are urged to report any information online about known black bear dens without approaching or entering them.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?
People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
25K Redhead ducks gather in Mackinac Straits before migration to Gulf of Mexico
ST. IGNACE, Mich. – A Michigan bird watcher spotted an estimated 25,000 Redhead ducks gathered at the Mackinac Straits last Wednesday. According to the Straits Area Audubon Society, photographer Steve Baker took a couple of photos showcasing the massive flock on Dec. 28, 2022. The society described the scene as an “oil slick” due to the concentration of birds in one area.
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Start Higher Than First Week of 2022
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin are, on average, a little bit higher than they were to start 2022. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County is up 13 cents from this time last week, now at an even $3.00 per gallon.
8 Winter Hikes in Michigan’s Moodiest Woods
MICHIGAN—Hibernation is for rookies. Michiganders who crave the outdoors know that winter offers a transformative and completely new landscape to explore, as brief and as special as summer. From the rugged coastline of Lake Superior to the rolling hills of the Lower Peninsula, whether on snowshoes, skis, or simply your own two feet, experts say you need just three things to really enjoy a long winter hike: the right gear, the right attitude, and a plan.
These Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In The Garbage In Michigan
I've found myself being more conscious about what it is that I'm putting in the recycling and the garbage and have found myself second-guessing my choices. Let's face it, this isn't stuff we necessarily learned in high school, and there are too many websites that are misleading. That's why I...
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
Gas prices see a significant jump in metro Detroit to start 2023
Gas prices are up across metro Detroit and Michigan to start 2023, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices saw a large jump from last week. In metro Detroit, prices went up 19 cents to an average of $3.21 per gallon. That's still 1 cent less than this time last year.
Farm Wisconsin Looks Back on Successful 2022
2022 was a successful year for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The local agriculture information center welcomed more than 3,000 students from around the area for field trips and had more than 15,000 visitors overall. In a news release, Farm Wisconsin noted that the “largest crowds formed from collaborations with...
