Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Detroit Lions upgrading their playing surface at Ford Field
ALLEN PARK -- As criticism mounts over poor field conditions at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are replacing their synthetic turf this month. They are using another artificial surface called CORE monofilament FieldTurf, which is believed to be a better, safer playing surface. The Lions were initially scheduled to resurface...
Tri-State Area considering baseline concussion testing for youth sports
NEW YORK -- Safety on the field is at the top of many minds, and here in the Tri-State Area there are new efforts underway to protect young athletes.CBS2 has more on changing the game when it comes to preventing concussions."His spirit is still with me. It's here," Laura Lawney said.Lawney keeps her son Jared's room almost exactly as he left it -- full of memories."His surfboards, his lacrosse sticks," Lawney said.But not all memories in her Brick, New Jersey, home are happy.Take the night after a lacrosse game in which he'd collided with a teammate."He comes home, I'm cooking...
TCU is ultimate underdog vs. Georgia as it looks for Hollywood ending
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The location, a half-hour drive from Hollywood, is fitting. TCU’s story feels like a movie script. An underdog nobody was paying attention to in September, comes out of nowhere to reach the final game of the season as one of the great underdog stories in college football history. Standing in its way is mighty Georgia, the new preeminent powerhouse in the sport out to become the first repeat national champion in a decade. And despite all it has accomplished, all the wild come-from-behind wins and the stunning upset of Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, TCU remains a long shot...
Packers LB Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions Athletic Trainer
It’s the second time this season that Walker has been ejected from a game.
Lions eliminated from playoffs, with a little help from Quandre Diggs
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- They drove from far and wide to watch their Detroit Lions snap the third-longest playoff drought in the NFL. In Tyler Lindsay’s case, really, really far. The 25-year-old Navy man left his Virginia home around 1 p.m. Thursday to make the drive to Green Bay in time to watch the Seahawks-Rams game from outside Lambeau Field. He was wearing an Aidan Hutchinson jersey and the Eddie Murphy Lions jacket from “Beverly Hills Cop.” And only that.
Detroit Lions own 6th, 18th overall picks in 2023 NFL draft. Thanks, LA Rams!
The Detroit Lions enter the long NFL offseason with two picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, and now we know exactly where those picks fall. The Lions reap the rewards of the Matthew Stafford trade from nearly two years ago, and own the Los Angeles Rams' pick at No. 6 overall. The Lions have their own pick at No. 18 overall, after defeating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, 20-16, to complete...
Red Wings look to reverse some trends against Florida
The reigning Presidents’ Trophy winner typically doesn’t struggle like the Florida Panthers have this season. Florida (17-18-4, 38 points) is eight points out of the final wild card position in the Eastern Conference and in danger of missing the playoffs in veteran coach Paul Maurice’s first season behind the bench.
