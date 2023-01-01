ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drowned North Jersey Fishermen Identified

By Cecilia Levine
 6 days ago

Authorities have identified the two fishermen who drowned New Year's Weekend at Split Rock Reservoir.

The bodies of Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic, went on the ice fishing trip at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon on Friday, Dec. 30 — but never returned home, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Family members called 911 on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m., and the fishermen's belongings were found on the shoreline at the reservoir — along with two holes in the ice approximately 100 yards from shore.

Grezesik's body was recovered Sunday, Dec. 31 while Florczuk's was recovered Monday, Jan. 1, authorities said.

The investigation was conducted by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Kinnelon Fire Department, Bloomingdale Fire Department, Montville Fire Department, Boonton Township Fire Department, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit, and Tri-Boro First Aid Squad.

