Calendar Year EPL Table: Arsenal 3rd Despite Winning More Games Than Man City In 2022
The Gunners were victorious in 25 of their 35 matches in 2022. But both Manchester City and Liverpool earned more points.
Arsenal won more Premier League games than any other team in 2022.
The Gunners were victorious in 25 of their 35 EPL matches from January 1 to December 31.
But both Manchester City and Liverpool earned more points than Arsenal, despite recording fewer wins.
City were the best EPL team in 2022.
Pep Guardiola's side scored more goals than any other team and finished the year with a goal difference of +62.
Tottenham were the second highest-scoring side, after netting 80 goals.
