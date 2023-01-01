ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futbol on FanNation

Calendar Year EPL Table: Arsenal 3rd Despite Winning More Games Than Man City In 2022

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CINh_0k0K0EXz00

The Gunners were victorious in 25 of their 35 matches in 2022. But both Manchester City and Liverpool earned more points.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Arsenal won more Premier League games than any other team in 2022.

The Gunners were victorious in 25 of their 35 EPL matches from January 1 to December 31.

But both Manchester City and Liverpool earned more points than Arsenal, despite recording fewer wins.

Arsenal won 25 Premier League games in 2022

IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

City were the best EPL team in 2022.

Pep Guardiola's side scored more goals than any other team and finished the year with a goal difference of +62.

Tottenham were the second highest-scoring side, after netting 80 goals.

Calendar Year Premier League Table: 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man United: ‘Belief is growing’ at club after Bournemouth win, Erik ten Hag says

Erik ten Hag said “belief is growing” at Manchester United after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth but insisted it is still too early to think about a Premier League title challenge. Marcus Rashford scored for a fourth consecutive game to add to earlier strikes from Casemiro and Luke Shaw as United made it four wins in a row in the league, and 13 in the last 16 in all competitions.The victory left United fourth, one point behind rivals Manchester City, who visit Old Trafford for the Manchester derby on 14 January.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bryan Mbeumo seals win

Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season. Read More Liverpool need a midfield makeover as they embark on next chapterCody Gakpo fills an immediate need for Liverpool but could be Jurgen Klopp’s next long-term central project
The Guardian

Championship: Burnley surge on at the top as Watford add to Norwich woes

Burnley strengthened their position at the top of the Championship, holding on for a hard-fought 2-1 win at Swansea to make it six wins in a row for Vincent Kompany’s side. Ian Maatsen got both Burnley goals in the space of 10 first-half minutes. The left-back opened the scoring with a free-kick in the 12th minute, and doubled the advantage with a powerful strike from distance after Nathan Tella’s pass.
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
WGAU

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World...
AFP

Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele

An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. Lula's office announced earlier that he would attend the wake on Tuesday morning, less than 48 hours after taking office, to "pay his respects and tribute," before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.
Distractify

Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth

Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
SB Nation

Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions

2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
BBC

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Bees punish Reds' sloppy first-half performance

Liverpool's performance in defeat by Brentford was "not good enough", says Andrew Robertson, after a string of defensive mistakes meant the Reds missed the chance to close in on the Premier League's top four. The Reds shipped three poor goals at the Community Stadium as Brentford ran out deserved winners.
BBC

Analysis: Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth

Erik ten Hag made four changes for this game, with the fixture the latest in a busy festive period, but once Casemiro broke the deadlock half way through the first half the result was never in doubt. His cushioned finish was a touch of class, and broke the game open...
Yardbarker

Ten Hag not pleased with United performance despite 3-0 win over Bournemouth

The new year has been met with a sense of optimism for Manchester United fans. After beating Bournemouth 3-0 on Tuesday night, Erik ten Hag’s red army are beginning to hold a comfortable position in the top four but there is still a lot of work to do before the hard work stops.
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy