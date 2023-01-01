Many of the animals that occupy our national parks have somewhat become accustomed to the sights and sounds of humans. Still, their general indifference toward us is not an invitation for visitors to try and approach them. And it’s certainly not a signal for brazen tourists to try and feed massive animals like bull elk. Nevertheless, at Grand Canyon National Park, a knucklehead tourist was caught doing just that. Video footage shows them hand-plucking a clump of vegetation off of a nearby bush and offering it to a huge bull elk—all while wearing flip-flops no less.

8 DAYS AGO