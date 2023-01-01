Read full article on original website
Crater Lake National Park Announces Big Change for 2023
Crater Lake National Park will have a completely cashless entry fee system starting on January 1. The popular Oregon park decided to ditch cash in an effort to save costs. So when visitors pay admittance they will only be able to use debit cards, credit cards, or mobile apps. Crater Lake will continue to charge $20 per car during the winter and $30 per car during the summer.
A 95-year-old rock wall has been unearthed at Big Bend National Park
Invasive cane removal and the high flows of the Rio Grande River uncovered the historic wall.
Yellowstone National Park Plummets to Shocking Temperature Amid Brutal Winter Storm
For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year. This year,...
Spur Tunnel is Leaking, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park Aims to Avoid Catastrophe with Repairs & Closures
Closures are coming to Great Smoky Mountains‘ iconic Spur Tunnel as the national park readies to remedy water leaks and faulty lighting. For many of us, the Smokies are home. And few sights (and sounds) signal an arrival into this majestic Appalachian park like entering the Spur Tunnel, then laying on the car horn to hear it echo throughout. It’s a sort of rite of passage for Tennesseans resulting from our eagerness to enter the park from Gatlinburg. Folks have been honking through Spur Tunnel for generations now, too, and its heavy walls are beginning to show their age.
VIDEO: Irritated Bison Pops Tourists' Tire in Yellowstone
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Missouri Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Yellowstone National Park Backpackers Say They ‘Had to Flee’ After Bison Approached Them
In National Parks all across the country, tourists behaving irresponsibly seems to be a daily occurrence. Everywhere you look, there are park visitors standing inches from boiling geysers; approaching angry elk, moose, and bison; and throwing random objects into the Grand Canyon for no reason at all. It’s such a common sight, in fact, that there are entire social media pages dedicated to the topic (and rightfully berating the offenders).
Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
WATCH: Knucklehead Tourist Attempts to Feed Bull Elk Near Grand Canyon National Park
Many of the animals that occupy our national parks have somewhat become accustomed to the sights and sounds of humans. Still, their general indifference toward us is not an invitation for visitors to try and approach them. And it’s certainly not a signal for brazen tourists to try and feed massive animals like bull elk. Nevertheless, at Grand Canyon National Park, a knucklehead tourist was caught doing just that. Video footage shows them hand-plucking a clump of vegetation off of a nearby bush and offering it to a huge bull elk—all while wearing flip-flops no less.
Enormous Bison Walks Through Parking Lot at Yellowstone National Park, Tourists Stand Inches Away: VIDEO
We know that our nation’s fabulous national parks offer a unique opportunity for visitors to mingle with wildlife within the natural habitats. And, usually, the parking lots within these areas aren’t full of wandering wildlife. However, recently, one bison was caught on tape crossing a parking lot at Yellowstone National Park.
Yosemite National Park Officials Identify Couple Killed in Rockslide
Less than a week after a rockslide in Northern California’s Yosemite National Park killed two people, the park’s officials have identified the victims. FOX News reports that in a statement by the National Parks Service, the victims in the Yosemite National Park rock slide were identified as 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan. They were a married couple from San Jose, California. The incident occurred on El Portal Road, which is near Big Oak Flat Road, at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday (December 27th).
National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend. The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said. “The…
