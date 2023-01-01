Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ladailypost.com
2023 Community Seed Swap Feb. 4 At Unitarian Church
The 2023 Community Seed Swap is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos, 1738 N. Sage St. Bring only packets of seeds you wish to give away entirely. You may not get any back!;. Take only enough seeds you can use in one...
ladailypost.com
Dr. Nichols: Thanks To My Current And Former Patients
As I retire after 40 plus years as a pediatrician at the Children’s Clinic, I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the families of my patients and former patients from northern New Mexico. These families have entrusted me with the care of their infants, children, and adolescents since the summer of 1978 when I first came to Los Alamos as a medical student and then returned after completing my pediatrics residency in 1982.
ladailypost.com
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Jan. 13-19, 2023
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. 9:30 p.m. Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce – Community Internship Collaboration. 9 p.m. Coral Reefs & the Power of Adaptation to Climate Change. 6 a.m....
ladailypost.com
Centene Charitable Foundation & Western Sky Community Care Donate $3M For Gateway Project In Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE — Centene Charitable Foundation and Western Sky Community Care have announced that they have committed funds of $3 million to the One Albuquerque Fund for “The Gateway” project. The Gateway focuses on key service gaps for the homeless including providing a new center for emergency overnight...
ladailypost.com
Happy New Year 2023 Los Alamos!
At this start of a brand new year the Los Alamos Daily Post news team wishes our readers in Los Alamos and White Rock and around the globe all the very best in 2023. We also want to take this opportunity as we near our 11-year anniversary next month to express our gratitude to our loyal advertisers – thank you and we look forward to working with you in 2023! Courtesy image.
ladailypost.com
Y Movie Theater Fundraiser Caps 2022 Goal
Pizza, popcorn and beer (courtesy Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op) were some of the concessions available during the Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA. Photo by Jocelyn Chap. With the recent Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA, and the outpouring of community, sponsorship, and member support, the organization has met its year’s fundraising goal.
ladailypost.com
County Open Participation Community Survey Begins Today
Los Alamos County, in partnership with its contractor National Research Center (NRC), began its biennial Community Survey in early December with a valid sample mailing to 2,500 randomly selected households throughout Los Alamos and White Rock. The Open Participation survey begins today, Jan. 2, allowing all Los Alamos County citizens...
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Alex Vives At Aspen Copies
On the job in Los Alamos is Copy Clerk Alex Vives showing the store’s displays recently at 1907 Central Ave. Last year, the business, locally owned by Dawn and James Cline, celebrated its 25th anniversary. Aspen Copies is a full-service copy shop that offers design and print services for technical jobs and promotional pieces. It also offers a multitude of office supplies and journals. Additionally, Aspen Copies is a FedEx authorized ship center. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Strange Trio Hosts Traffic Cones In White Rock
The Strange Trio sculpture standing at the entrance to Overlook Park hosts a trio of traffic cones recently in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Sun Shines Bright Over Rio Grande River From Overlook
The Rio Grande River shines bright ewcently as viewed from Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Chiropractic And Acupuncture Center Announce New Location At 557 Flats
Dr. Charles Lenz, DC and Dr. Aimee Price, DOM in front of their new office location on the lower level of the 557 Flats building off Oppenheimer. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos Chiropractic and Acupuncture Center News:. Happy New Year from Los Alamos Chiropractic and Acupuncture Center of Los Alamos!. We...
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Crisp Leaves Under Glittering Ice
Daily Postcard: A small pile of c risp leaves under a glittering layer of ice on the ground early this morning on Mesa Verde Street in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
ladailypost.com
Skaters Take To The Ice At County Rink
Skaters take to the ice recently at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Notice Of Completion Of Off-Site Waste Shipment For Final Disposal Added To LANL Electronic Public Reading Room
Per regulatory requirements, Los Alamos National Laboratory announces new documents have been added to the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract Electronic Public Reading Room. All legacy cleanup documents required to be posted after April 30, 2018, are available on the site linked above. For legacy cleanup documents that were posted...
Comments / 0