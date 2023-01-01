ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

2023 Community Seed Swap Feb. 4 At Unitarian Church

The 2023 Community Seed Swap is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos, 1738 N. Sage St. Bring only packets of seeds you wish to give away entirely. You may not get any back!;. Take only enough seeds you can use in one...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Dr. Nichols: Thanks To My Current And Former Patients

As I retire after 40 plus years as a pediatrician at the Children’s Clinic, I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the families of my patients and former patients from northern New Mexico. These families have entrusted me with the care of their infants, children, and adolescents since the summer of 1978 when I first came to Los Alamos as a medical student and then returned after completing my pediatrics residency in 1982.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Jan. 13-19, 2023

PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. 9:30 p.m. Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce – Community Internship Collaboration. 9 p.m. Coral Reefs & the Power of Adaptation to Climate Change. 6 a.m....
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Happy New Year 2023 Los Alamos!

At this start of a brand new year the Los Alamos Daily Post news team wishes our readers in Los Alamos and White Rock and around the globe all the very best in 2023. We also want to take this opportunity as we near our 11-year anniversary next month to express our gratitude to our loyal advertisers – thank you and we look forward to working with you in 2023! Courtesy image.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Y Movie Theater Fundraiser Caps 2022 Goal

Pizza, popcorn and beer (courtesy Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op) were some of the concessions available during the Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA. Photo by Jocelyn Chap. With the recent Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA, and the outpouring of community, sponsorship, and member support, the organization has met its year’s fundraising goal.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
County Open Participation Community Survey Begins Today

Los Alamos County, in partnership with its contractor National Research Center (NRC), began its biennial Community Survey in early December with a valid sample mailing to 2,500 randomly selected households throughout Los Alamos and White Rock. The Open Participation survey begins today, Jan. 2, allowing all Los Alamos County citizens...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
On The Job In Los Alamos: Alex Vives At Aspen Copies

On the job in Los Alamos is Copy Clerk Alex Vives showing the store’s displays recently at 1907 Central Ave. Last year, the business, locally owned by Dawn and James Cline, celebrated its 25th anniversary. Aspen Copies is a full-service copy shop that offers design and print services for technical jobs and promotional pieces. It also offers a multitude of office supplies and journals. Additionally, Aspen Copies is a FedEx authorized ship center. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Notice Of Completion Of Off-Site Waste Shipment For Final Disposal Added To LANL Electronic Public Reading Room

Per regulatory requirements, Los Alamos National Laboratory announces new documents have been added to the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract Electronic Public Reading Room. All legacy cleanup documents required to be posted after April 30, 2018, are available on the site linked above. For legacy cleanup documents that were posted...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

