Winter break campers get to meet Albany animals during two weeks of activities

ALBANY — For 30 Albany area kids, the holiday break was a time for play and learning about the world of nature at Winter Break Camp, hosted by the Artesian Alliance.

“Each week (had) a different theme based on science, nature and animals,” Jackie Entz, education director of the alliance, which is a partnership among Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center. “There are crafts every day, games based around the theme.”