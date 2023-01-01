Harry Kane scored goals no. 263 and 264 as Tottenham overwhelmed Crystal Palace with four second-half goals en route to a 4-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. The victory is still only Tottenham’s second in five Premier League games since the start of November and send’s Antonio Conte’s side (33 points – 5th place) back to within two points of 4th-place Manchester United, who have played one less game. The threat of falling out of the top-four race has gone, for now.

3 HOURS AGO