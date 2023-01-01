The Navajo Nation Police Crownpoint District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Authorities say 43-year-old Norman Holtsoi Yazzie was last seen leaving his home in Twin Lakes, New Mexico. His family states they last had text message contact with him on December 23, 2022. They believe Yazzie may be in Farmington or Kirkland, New Mexico.

FARMINGTON, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO