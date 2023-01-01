Read full article on original website
Durango Football Star Prepares for National Spotlight
Joshua Bates accepted the prestigious selection last season. Only 100 football players receive the honor of putting on the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers at the All-American Bowl. The game will be televised live on NBC at 11 AM MT. By Connor Shreve This story is sponsored by the Man Cave Barber and 2180 Lighting & Design Studio
Retiring rodeo clown hits mega jackpot at Horseshoe Las Vegas
Reeves, a former rodeo clown in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, hit the jackpot on his last day in town. He plans on retiring and enjoying his winnings with his family.
Gas prices in New Mexico start increasing
"They are going up and down; it's a roller coaster."
knau.org
Navajo Nation police ask for public's help in locating missing person
The Navajo Nation Police Crownpoint District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Authorities say 43-year-old Norman Holtsoi Yazzie was last seen leaving his home in Twin Lakes, New Mexico. His family states they last had text message contact with him on December 23, 2022. They believe Yazzie may be in Farmington or Kirkland, New Mexico.
