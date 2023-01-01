Read full article on original website
Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. In the historic Lensic theatre in Santa Fe today, Michelle Lujan Grisham held the inauguration ceremony for her second term as governor of New Mexico. “An act of imagination in […]
Lujan Grisham begins second term as New Mexico governor
Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham officially started her second term as New Mexico governor on New Year’s Day with promises of “launching the state into the future” by building on the work her administration has done over the past four years. “Progress — not paralysis — is in...
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appoints Ninth Judicial District Attorney
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Friday the appointment of Quentin Ray as Ninth Judicial District Attorney. According to the news release from Grisham’s office, Ray will begin in the position on Dec. 31, 2022, with the district that includes Curry and Roosevelt […]
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
New Mexico Dept. Of Finance & Administration Recognizes 2022 Local Government Budget Conference Winners
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration’s (DFA) Local Government Division (LGD) held its annual Budget Conference this November. The conference provided budget and finance-related training to local governments, finance staff, and officials, from 33 counties, 106 municipalities, and over 300 special districts throughout the state. It is a yearly testament to the LGD Budget and Finance Bureau’s mission in assisting officials and employees of the local public bodies in New Mexico in maintaining or ensuring budget and fiscal integrity.
Former AZ Senator James Henderson, Jr., dies at 80
Former Arizona State Senator James Henderson, Jr., died on Friday in Gallup, New Mexico. He was 80. Henderson was elected as a state senator representing Legislative District 3 in 1985, where he served until 1999. He also served as a National Commander for the Navajo Nation Veterans Organization. Before becoming...
New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division Director Axie Navas Leaves Legacy Of Equity And Stewardship
SANTA FE — Axie Navas, whose efforts as the first-ever Outdoor Recreation Division Director propelled New Mexico as a national leader in the field, is leaving state government. Growing New Mexico’s outdoor recreation assets is a priority for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who signed a law creating the state’s...
Office Of State Engineer And Interstate Stream Commission Presents Budget Request To Legislative Finance Committee
SANTA FE — The Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission (NMOSE/ISC) has presented its FY24 budget request to the Legislative Finance Committee. Priorities for the NMOSE/ISC FY24 budget include bolstering staff to process water rights applications for cannabis production, investing in robust water planning, and creating a new Lower Rio Grande Bureau to prepare New Mexicans for a secure water future amid ongoing drought and aridification.
Where Colorado ranks among states with most active hate groups
Stacker analyzed data compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center tracking active hate groups across the country.
Service Clubs Doing Good in Their Communities
Service clubs in America began as social clubs or networking organizations in the early 1900s. The first was the Rotary Club of Chicago in 1905. Before long, various service clubs began appearing across the national, and eventually international, landscape and evolved into organizations devoted to community service rather than just social activities.
New Mexico turns to virtual tutoring to boost student grades
(New Mexico News Connection) To boost educational outcomes, New Mexico will start the new year with a free, virtual tutoring program - focused on math, language arts, and science for students from pre-K through 8th grade. The tutoring is available to all Title 1 schools, including tribally controlled ones. The...
New Mexico settles mine spill claims with contractors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has reached a $5 million settlement with two contractors involved in a 2015 mine spill that polluted rivers in three Western states. Thursday’s announcement […]
Dems seek to make NM’s minimum wage the highest in the nation
Despite even mainstream news organizations shining a light on the harmful ramifications of the newly increased $12 per hour minimum wage, Democrats in the state legislature are doubling down on their attempts to raise the wage even higher. State Rep. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos), who chairs the New Mexico House...
Charges filed in Clovis weekend shooting
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police have made an arrest in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday night. Officers were sent just before 9:30 p.m. to the area of Wilmington and Northglen streets on reports of gunshots. They say 30-year-old Ian Michael Downs of Littlefield, Texas called police saying he had fired […]
Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub concept receives DOE support
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub, in which Wyoming is a partner, received a recommendation on its concept paper from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program. Wyoming is partnering with Colorado, New Mexico and Utah on the hydrogen hub concept, which is...
New Mexico welcoming hikers for ‘First Day Hike’
Last year, nearly 50,000 people participated in the first-day hike.
New Mexico AG: 15-year-old’s death involving APD was avoidable
NM AG Hector Balderas looked into a situation from July 6, 2022, where law enforcement is accused of being involved in the death of Brett Rosenau.
Make Your Land of Enchantment Bucket List
The term “bucket list” is used as an informal way to describe a list of things a person wants to accomplish before kicking said bucket. I much prefer the Merriam-Webster definition as it seems to add a little more tact to the endeavor. It says a bucket list is “a list of things that one has not done before but wants to do before dying.”
Bike Routes: Explore New Mexico on Two Wheels
Getting around on a bicycle offers a unique way to experience your surroundings and explore places you may not otherwise go. In New Mexico, there are plenty of road bike routes to discover, offering scenic views and diverse landscapes. You can ride solo or seek out a bicycling club in your area to join up with like-minded individuals for a fun and social experience.
Law enforcement increases DWI patrols for New Year's weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As we ring in the new year, law enforcement is sounding the alarm to play it safe. "There are so many people that think, well, 'I can get away with it just this once,' and that's all it takes," said Lt. Aaron Williamson with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department.
