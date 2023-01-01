Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Happy New Year And Thank You From The Los Alamos Reporter
Happy New Year to Los Alamos Reporter readers in Los Alamos and beyond. Thank you for your support throughout 2022. The Los Alamos Reporter had 2.6 million views in the last year, which is certainly something to be proud of. Sharing this three-minute version of Auld Land Syne by the Choral Scholars of University College Dublin. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_6Vs8pADrQ&list=RDW_6Vs8pADrQ&index=1.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Alex Vives At Aspen Copies
On the job in Los Alamos is Copy Clerk Alex Vives showing the store’s displays recently at 1907 Central Ave. Last year, the business, locally owned by Dawn and James Cline, celebrated its 25th anniversary. Aspen Copies is a full-service copy shop that offers design and print services for technical jobs and promotional pieces. It also offers a multitude of office supplies and journals. Additionally, Aspen Copies is a FedEx authorized ship center. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
75th Anniversary Of Los Alamos Times New Year Edition!
Today marks the 75th Anniversary of the 1948 New Year Edition of the Los Alamos Times! The newspaper. was only in existence for two years, 1946 to 1948. Courtesy/Los Alamos Historical Society Archive.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: The Crew At Wolf & Mermaid
On the job in Los Alamos at Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters are Owners Kate and Scott Kudynska, right, along with employees Seqouyah Rice, left, and Johnny Bang welcoming customers Dec.24 to their cafe at 181 Central Park Square. Visit www.wolfandmermaidenchantedroasters.com Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
lascruces.com
Make Your Land of Enchantment Bucket List
The term “bucket list” is used as an informal way to describe a list of things a person wants to accomplish before kicking said bucket. I much prefer the Merriam-Webster definition as it seems to add a little more tact to the endeavor. It says a bucket list is “a list of things that one has not done before but wants to do before dying.”
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Crisp Leaves Under Glittering Ice
Daily Postcard: A small pile of c risp leaves under a glittering layer of ice on the ground early this morning on Mesa Verde Street in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
ladailypost.com
Skaters Take To The Ice At County Rink
Skaters take to the ice recently at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Strange Trio Hosts Traffic Cones In White Rock
The Strange Trio sculpture standing at the entrance to Overlook Park hosts a trio of traffic cones recently in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
2023 Community Seed Swap Feb. 4 At Unitarian Church
The 2023 Community Seed Swap is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos, 1738 N. Sage St. Bring only packets of seeds you wish to give away entirely. You may not get any back!;. Take only enough seeds you can use in one...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Chiropractic And Acupuncture Center Announce New Location At 557 Flats
Dr. Charles Lenz, DC and Dr. Aimee Price, DOM in front of their new office location on the lower level of the 557 Flats building off Oppenheimer. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos Chiropractic and Acupuncture Center News:. Happy New Year from Los Alamos Chiropractic and Acupuncture Center of Los Alamos!. We...
Annual ABQ polar plunge fundraises for nonprofit that helps local families
PB and J Family Services helps families in need with programs like case management, parent education, and early childhood education.
ladailypost.com
Sun Shines Bright Over Rio Grande River From Overlook
The Rio Grande River shines bright ewcently as viewed from Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Snow Covered Truchas Peak
Daily Postcard: View of snow covered Truchas Peak taken Thursday afternoon from Anderson Overlook in Los Alamos. Truchas (Spanish for ‘trout’) Peak is the second highest peak in New Mexico behind Wheeler Peak. It is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains 26 miles northeast of Santa Fe. Photo by.
lascruces.com
Service Clubs Doing Good in Their Communities
Service clubs in America began as social clubs or networking organizations in the early 1900s. The first was the Rotary Club of Chicago in 1905. Before long, various service clubs began appearing across the national, and eventually international, landscape and evolved into organizations devoted to community service rather than just social activities.
How Albuquerque celebrates the last day of 2022 with family-friendly activities
Festivities were a part of the City of Albuquerque's New Year's Eve Before Dark event.
ladailypost.com
Y Movie Theater Fundraiser Caps 2022 Goal
Pizza, popcorn and beer (courtesy Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op) were some of the concessions available during the Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA. Photo by Jocelyn Chap. With the recent Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA, and the outpouring of community, sponsorship, and member support, the organization has met its year’s fundraising goal.
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
newmexicopbs.org
Venancio Aragon, Navajo Weaver
Beautiful bright colors, bold geometric designs Navajo weaver Venancio Aragon builds upon ancestral knowledge. This ¡COLORES! story is produced by Associate Producer Maliaq Kairaiuak, UNM Intern for Spring 2022. Maliaq is Yupik & Athabaskan and a student in UNM’s Film and Digital Media Arts department working towards a BFA.
ladailypost.com
Centene Charitable Foundation & Western Sky Community Care Donate $3M For Gateway Project In Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE — Centene Charitable Foundation and Western Sky Community Care have announced that they have committed funds of $3 million to the One Albuquerque Fund for “The Gateway” project. The Gateway focuses on key service gaps for the homeless including providing a new center for emergency overnight...
ladailypost.com
MOIFA Presents La Cartonería Mexicana Opening Jan. 29
SANTA FE — The Museum of International Folk Art (MOIFA) presents La Cartonería Mexicana opening in the Hispanic Heritage Wing Jan. 29, 2023 and running through Nov. 3, 2024. Called cartonería in Mexico, papier-mâché is an integral part of Mexican culture. It uses simple materials of paste, cardboard,...
