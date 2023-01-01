ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
losalamosreporter.com

Happy New Year And Thank You From The Los Alamos Reporter

Happy New Year to Los Alamos Reporter readers in Los Alamos and beyond. Thank you for your support throughout 2022. The Los Alamos Reporter had 2.6 million views in the last year, which is certainly something to be proud of. Sharing this three-minute version of Auld Land Syne by the Choral Scholars of University College Dublin. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_6Vs8pADrQ&list=RDW_6Vs8pADrQ&index=1.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: Alex Vives At Aspen Copies

On the job in Los Alamos is Copy Clerk Alex Vives showing the store’s displays recently at 1907 Central Ave. Last year, the business, locally owned by Dawn and James Cline, celebrated its 25th anniversary. Aspen Copies is a full-service copy shop that offers design and print services for technical jobs and promotional pieces. It also offers a multitude of office supplies and journals. Additionally, Aspen Copies is a FedEx authorized ship center. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: The Crew At Wolf & Mermaid

On the job in Los Alamos at Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters are Owners Kate and Scott Kudynska, right, along with employees Seqouyah Rice, left, and Johnny Bang welcoming customers Dec.24 to their cafe at 181 Central Park Square. Visit www.wolfandmermaidenchantedroasters.com Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
lascruces.com

Make Your Land of Enchantment Bucket List

The term “bucket list” is used as an informal way to describe a list of things a person wants to accomplish before kicking said bucket. I much prefer the Merriam-Webster definition as it seems to add a little more tact to the endeavor. It says a bucket list is “a list of things that one has not done before but wants to do before dying.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

2023 Community Seed Swap Feb. 4 At Unitarian Church

The 2023 Community Seed Swap is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos, 1738 N. Sage St. Bring only packets of seeds you wish to give away entirely. You may not get any back!;. Take only enough seeds you can use in one...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Snow Covered Truchas Peak

Daily Postcard: View of snow covered Truchas Peak taken Thursday afternoon from Anderson Overlook in Los Alamos. Truchas (Spanish for ‘trout’) Peak is the second highest peak in New Mexico behind Wheeler Peak. It is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains 26 miles northeast of Santa Fe. Photo by.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
lascruces.com

Service Clubs Doing Good in Their Communities

Service clubs in America began as social clubs or networking organizations in the early 1900s. The first was the Rotary Club of Chicago in 1905. Before long, various service clubs began appearing across the national, and eventually international, landscape and evolved into organizations devoted to community service rather than just social activities.
LAS CRUCES, NM
ladailypost.com

Y Movie Theater Fundraiser Caps 2022 Goal

Pizza, popcorn and beer (courtesy Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op) were some of the concessions available during the Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA. Photo by Jocelyn Chap. With the recent Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA, and the outpouring of community, sponsorship, and member support, the organization has met its year’s fundraising goal.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge

Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Venancio Aragon, Navajo Weaver

Beautiful bright colors, bold geometric designs Navajo weaver Venancio Aragon builds upon ancestral knowledge. This ¡COLORES! story is produced by Associate Producer Maliaq Kairaiuak, UNM Intern for Spring 2022. Maliaq is Yupik & Athabaskan and a student in UNM’s Film and Digital Media Arts department working towards a BFA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

MOIFA Presents La Cartonería Mexicana Opening Jan. 29

SANTA FE — The Museum of International Folk Art (MOIFA) presents La Cartonería Mexicana opening in the Hispanic Heritage Wing Jan. 29, 2023 and running through Nov. 3, 2024. Called cartonería in Mexico, papier-mâché is an integral part of Mexican culture. It uses simple materials of paste, cardboard,...
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy