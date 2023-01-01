Read full article on original website
Grand Canyon National Park: A deeper look at a world-famous landmark
More than a site to observe, the Grand Canyon has a rich cultural landscape that has been lived in and seen by many groups of people. It's one of the largest tourist attractions in the U.S.
What is the Best Month to Visit Zion National Park?
The best time to visit Zion National Park can vary depending on your preferences and which parts you’d like to see, but we’d generally recommend going in the spring or fall. Summer is the most popular time to visit the park, which means it can get a bit crowded – especially on the weekends. Zion is also located in the middle of a desert, so the summer weather can get too hot for some people. Temperatures in July and August regularly reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit, so make sure you bring plenty of water if you visit over the summer. If the heat does become a little too much for you to handle, you can escape the sun by exploring the slot canyons and gorges.
The Unique (and Surprisingly Wet) Biodiversity of the Sonoran Desert
The Sonoran desert is something of an anomaly; it gets a surprising amount of rain each year, usually between 10 and 12 inches in its wettest areas. The desert’s roughly 100,000 square miles stretch from the southern reaches of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula to the heart of Arizona, where its biodiversity flourishes. The Sonoran Desert is thought to be the most biologically diverse in North America, with over 2,000 species of plant and over 550 species of animal.
Sugarloaf Mountain Trail | Hiking in Chiricahua National Monument
Chiricahua National Monument is a very scenic sky island in the southern Arizona desert with interesting history and incredible geology throughout. There are several trails to choose from for hiking in Chiricahua National Monument but if you’re looking for a short and sweet hike with a view, hiking Sugarloaf Mountain Trail may be a good option for you! Sugarloaf Mountain Trail climbs 470 feet in about one mile to a fire lookout tower on top of a rounded mountain. Enjoy great views from the trail on the climb up as well as panoramic views from the top!
