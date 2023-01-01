Mount Dora police investigate suspicious death of man and woman at senior living community

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police are investigating the death of a man and woman at a Senior Living Community apartment in Mount Dora.

On Saturday, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity in the Senior Living Community, Waterman Village, located at 150 Waterman Avenue.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased man and woman.

Police have not released the cause of death.

According to a news release, police will not be releasing the victim’s names or any other information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call the Mount Dora Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at (352) 735-7130.

©2022 Cox Media Group