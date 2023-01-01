ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Two people dead, one injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

By Jackie Cardentey, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

This happened at 1:07 a.m. on the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane.

Deputies said they found 3 people were shot inside the home.

A woman in her 20s was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and remains in stable condition according to law enforcement.

Detectives said they also located a woman in her 50s who had been shot and later died at the hospital.

A man in his 50s was also found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound OCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said that they believe this is an isolated, domestic incident and that there is no danger to the community.

Law enforcement is still investigating what happened.

