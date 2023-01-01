ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls' Lonzo Ball Making Slow Progress, But Progress Nonetheless

By Matt Berklan
 3 days ago

Just before the calendar flipped to 2023, Billy Donovan provided a small but positive update on Lonzo Ball.

If you've followed the Lonzo Ball knee injury saga from the get-go, you've been on a long and winding road that has featured several speed bumps with seemingly no end in sight. Each recent "update" has been marginal at best, which isn't particularly encouraging in and of itself. Add in the Chicago Bulls' evident struggles without Ball to begin the season, and the situation is even more concerning.

The last time we heard anything about Ball came directly from the point guard himself . On Dec. 21, the 25-year-old said the pain was subsiding in his daily routines but still lingering when it comes to basketball activities.

"The pain is there, pretty sure it's gonna be there. Just figuring out how we can get through it to a point I can produce on the court," Ball explained.

Just before the calendar flipped to 2023, Bulls' head coach Billy Donovan provided a small but positive update on Lonzo Ball.

“Regularly on the court shooting, which has been good. Actually jumping a little bit while he’s been shooting. He’s been doing some light jogging and I think working through some of that stuff," Donovan said of Ball's status on Dec. 30.

"Like we last talked, it is progressing, it’s just really slow. But there have been some improvements, and he’s actually doing more physically than the last time we spoke.”

Once again, this isn't an earth-shattering development on the Lonzo Ball front. It may not be the most exciting news, but it is still notable progress — not just a vague estimation from a national reporter .

Chicago Bulls fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up for a return in 2023. But Ball and his contract are a large piece of the team's future, so much like this injury chronicle, we're in it for the long haul.

