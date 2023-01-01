Read full article on original website
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
Will there be a Kaleidoscope season 2?
Will there be a Kaleidoscope season 2? Netflix has never been afraid to experiment with its TV series. In the past, they've given us Black Mirror episodes that made us the main character and interactive Netflix series and movies that let us choose our own adventure. With the new thriller series Kaleidoscope, they've pushed the boundaries of what TV is capable of again.
Is Wednesday season 2 leaving Netflix?
Will Wednesday season 2 be on Netflix? If you’re a fan of the new Tim Burton drama series Wednesday, you’ve probably seen the rumours about the Netflix series leaving the streaming service. What’s more, some reports have suggested that the TV series will be moving over to none other than Amazon Prime.
Netflix: what is Alice in Borderland based on?
Is Alice in Borderland an adaptation? Alice in Borderland is one of the best new Netflix series, and has seen huge success among audiences for its action, drama, and sci-fi thrills. The Japanese sci-fi series is currently on its second season, which debuted on the streaming service in December 2022, and fans are eagerly anticipating Alice in Borderland season 3.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
How to watch Till – is the new Whoopi Goldberg movie on streaming?
If you’re wondering how to watch Till, we’ve got you covered. The new drama movie tells the real-life story of Mamie Till-Bradley, an educator and activist who fought for justice after her son was murdered in 1955. The movie based on a true story stars Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn...
Netflix’s Hottest Murder Mystery Refuses to die, Passing 90 million views in 10 days
The first murder mystery of Netflix, Glass Onion, has surpassed nine million views in 10 days since its release. The movie has become the 10. Most watched Netflix movies of all time, with a goal of reaching more views as time passes. Although the show of Glass Onion: A Knives...
Star Wars: who are the members of The Bad Batch?
Who are the members of the Bad Batch? Great news, Star Wars fans, the animated Star Wars series The Bad Batch is back on screens and just made its season 2 premiere on Disney Plus, opening with a two-parter. The action-focussed sci-fi series is a continuation of Star Wars: The...
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (January 2023)
Happy New Year, are you looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Well, great! The biggest release is easily Shotgun Wedding, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose wedding day gets ruined by pirates. (Real ones will remember that Armie Hammer was originally supposed to star alongside Lopez — this movie has some lore behind it.) There's also Season 2 of Hunters, which stars internet boyfriend Logan Lerman as a Nazi hunter in the '70s who believes Hitler is still alive. Listen, it's a mixed bag, but that's just what January has in store for us.
Hollywood’s Ryans lead top Netflix movies of 2022
Hollywood’s Ryans dominated Netflix movies in 2022. The streaming giant has released their Top Ten movies of the year, and The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, and The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds were the top two. Gosling and Reynolds are both Canadian, and were born four years apart – so they’ve had something of a friendly rivalry in their Hollywood careers.
Alice in Borderland season 2 ending explained
What does the Alice in Borderland season 2 ending mean exactly? The hit Netflix series has just wrapped up its second season, and while we are now patiently waiting for news on Alice in Borderland season 3, there’s lots to digest from that spectacular finale. Based on Haro Aso’s...
Moff Gideon will “rise from the ashes” in The Mandalorian season 3
The Mandalorian season 2 ended with Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon captured by the New Republic thanks to the efforts of Luke Skywalker, Din Djarin, Grogu, and a few other brave Star Wars characters. If Emperor Palpatine’s return in the worst Star Wars movie taught us anything, though, it’s that...
M. Night Shyamalan reveals the secret to making his plot twists work
M. Night Shyamalan has twisted and turned his way through his movie career, with varying degrees of success, since he broke through with the sensational box office hit The Sixth Sense. Shyamalan was still only 29 years old when the psychological horror starring Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette, and Bruce Willis was released.
Game of Thrones star thought final season was “kind of punk”
It’s safe to say the final season of the fantasy series Game of Thrones was a bit of a flop, and it certainly angered a lot of the fans of the show for its narrative decisions. But, Jacob Anderson, who played the Game of Thrones character Greyworm, admits he admired the risks the show took in its swansong season.
Books in 2023: Fiction to Look Out for This Year
If your reading list is long and the piles of books on your nightstand never reduce, get ready for more of the same, as 2023 promises to be a year of stellar fiction. From masterful world-building to missing children, murder mystery and toxic masculinity, there is storytelling to suit any mood by some of the most exciting voices in literature today.
‘Yellowstone’ Lilli Kay describes how her real-life partner got cast in the series
Yellowstone‘s fifth season has introduced new characters, storylines, and relationships to root for. One of them was gifted to us in the form of Governor John Dutton’s new assistant, Clara Brewer. Brewer, brought to life by Lilli Kay, is a character as strong as she is determined and...
Golden Globe predictions: Could ‘Elvis’ pull a ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and win Best Picture?
The Golden Globes love musicals. They’ve demonstrated that they’re especially fond of music biopics. This year they nominated “Elvis” three times, but might we be underestimating it for the top prize? “The Fabelmans” currently has the lead in our racetrack odds, but some of our elite awards pundits say the King will take the crown. “The Fabelmans” leads our forecasts for Best Film Drama with leading odds of 17/5 based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. As of this writing “Elvis” is tied with “Avatar: The Way of Water” in second place with 4/1 odds. Indeed, “The...
Rian Johnson has put “serious thought” into Knives Out Muppets movie
Of the ways Knives Out 3 could improve on its predecessors, one solution is to make it a Muppets movie. Imagine it: Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc surrounded by Kermit, Gonzo, Miss Piggy, and the rest. It writes itself! Knives Out creator Rian Johnson has put this into consideration, though he’s not sure about the logistics.
Hallmark Movie Schedule: Ring in the New Year With Five New Movies in January 2023
Hallmark Channel kicks off 2023 with five all-new movies, including a follow-up to last year's 'Wedding Veil' trilogy. Plus, the new series 'The Way Home' premieres Jan. 15.
James Corden almost did The Whale instead of Brendan Fraser
The Whale, which is already an awards darling and is hoping for further success at the Oscars – at least for lead actor Brendan Fraser – could have almost looked very different. The least likely name you can possibly think of – James Corden, of all people – was at one point set to star in The Whale, with Tom Ford to direct.
