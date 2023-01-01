NEW YORK - A young man from Maine accused of attacking police with a machete near New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve, injuring two officers, was arrested Monday on attempted murder charges, police said Monday.Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, also faces attempted assault charges, the New York Police Department said in a release.Bickford was hospitalized after police shot him in the shoulder during the confrontation and was awaiting arraignment. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak to the allegations.A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that investigators were looking into...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO