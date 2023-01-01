ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, ME

themainewire.com

Mainer Accused of Islam-Inspired NYE Terror Attack

Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, is the man accused of wielding a machete in a New Years Eve terror attack that wounded three New York City police officers Saturday night. The attack occurred around 10pm on Dec. 31 outside of the security zone around Times Square. Bickford allegedly struck three...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Teenager fatally shot by police inside New Hampshire home

GILFORD — A teenager was fatally shot by police inside a Gilford, New Hampshire home after allegedly threatening others with a knife. The incident took place at a home on Varney Point Road at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Today authorities identified the deceased as 17-year-old Mischa Fay. One...
GILFORD, NH
WGME

Wells man allegedly attacks officers near Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — A man from Wells, Maine wielding a large knife, known as a bolo machete, was arrested for allegedly attacking three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City. Authorities said he struck two officers in the head before a third officer shot the man in the shoulder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Maine man charged with attempted murder in Times Square attack

NEW YORK - A young man from Maine accused of attacking police with a machete near New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve, injuring two officers, was arrested Monday on attempted murder charges, police said Monday.Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, also faces attempted assault charges, the New York Police Department said in a release.Bickford was hospitalized after police shot him in the shoulder during the confrontation and was awaiting arraignment. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak to the allegations.A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that investigators were looking into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.5 WOKQ

Death of Teen Shot by Gilford, New Hampshire, Cop Ruled a Homicide

The death of a teen armed with a knife shot dead by a Gilford police officer the night of New Year's Day has been ruled a homicide by the state Attorney General's office. Police were called to a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. and encountered a teen identified as Mischa Fay, 17. One officer fired an electroshock weapon and the other shot his firearm. Fay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
GILFORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Police Fatally Shoot Person with Knife Inside Gilford, NH Home

A police shooting of a person with a knife in Gilford left one dead Sunday night. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said two Gilford police responded to a 911 call from a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. During what Formella called an "encounter" one of the officers fired an electro-shock device at the armed resident while the other fired his weapon. The individual subsequently died.
GILFORD, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead

YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities said. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
YORK, ME
WMUR.com

Late-December storm reveals remnants of 1905 shipwreck in Rye

RYE, N.H. — A ferocious coastal storm in late December revealed a piece of history at an area known as Pirate’s Cove in Rye. A u local New Hampshire user snapped a photo of some remnants of the Lizzie Carr, a ship that was carrying a load of lumber to New York when it broke apart in 1905 during a winter storm, killing one crew member.
RYE, NH
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Dairy Queen Ranks #1 in Sales in 2022

New Hampshire may have never gotten the giant blizzard many anticipated in December. But plenty of customers in Manchester did. A Dairy Queen located on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest-earning store in the United States, according to WMUR. It beat out over 4,000 other franchises for the honor.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in New Hampshire and Maine

At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday, including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
MAINE STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms

A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
NASHUA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

York, Maine Man Found Dead in House After Domestic Disturbance

A domestic dispute that started Thursday evening in York ended Friday with a man found dead in a home. York Police told WGME TV a man locked a woman out of a house on Sewall's Pasture Road after he assaulted her. While police were able to remove the child from the house they could not get the man out because of "safety concerns."
YORK, ME
PIX11

Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
BRONX, NY
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

