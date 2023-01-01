instead of that stupid bullet train that goes nowhere... how about those financial resources be used to capture this water instead of letting it flow to the ocean?? we need water supply, not a pork barrel train track.
This is on the current water storage article. If your reports are accurate about the levels of our water storage then why are the gates open at most all of the damns?????
Newsom canceled all the water run-off and storage projects we voted for AND are taxed for... and despite record snow packs that will feed these reservoirs for months to come, the propaganda about climate change and drought will continue... Government WANT to milk every tax dollar, control, rights... Government will NEVER FIX a crisis. They want to extend and exploit.
Comments / 125