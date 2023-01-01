The Oregon Ducks are unfortunately going to lose safety Bennett Williams this offseason as the veteran runs out of collegiate eligibility, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t be keeping things in the family in the future. It was reported on Wednesday that Evan Williams, the younger brother of Bennett, is planning to leave the Fresno State Bulldogs and enter the transfer portal. Williams has already picked up a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to commit to transfer to the Ducks. This would be a good addition for Oregon, which has a need for help and depth in the secondary. Williams has had...

