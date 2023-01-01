ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA

To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Own a Whole City Block in Avalon, NJ!

Admittedly, this opportunity probably isn't right for everyone, but for someone, it's an unprecedented opportunity to own prime real estate and businesses in upscale Avalon, New Jersey. Avalon was recently named one of the most expensive zip codes in America, and the third most expensive zip code in New Jersey.
AVALON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Where Is The Cow From Upper Township, NJ? Hope She’s Not Dead

In case you haven't heard, there has been a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township for quite some time now. It all started back in the summer when a brown cow was spotted in the woods. We can all agree that coming across a cow in the woods is something that doesn't happen every day. Someone actually managed to snap a photo of the big brown girl, and that's when the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Did Your Kid’s Lunch Prices Decrease? They Did In Galloway, NJ, Schools

This may be a personal question, but how is your wallet holding up these days? It definitely took a beating over the last few years, didn't it?. First, the pandemic basically ripped everyone to shreds here in South Jersey. This region's economy was rocked, and that's saying the absolute least you possibly can about the situation. It took a long time for people to start getting back on their feet. Truth be told, some people are still working on getting back to normal with their finances.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Wanted: Lighthouse Keeper in Atlantic City

If you're looking for something a little bit different in your life, this may just be it. Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City are on the "lookout" for some new Lighthouse Keepers!. According to Wikipedia the role of a Lighthouse Keeper was "tending and caring for a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

MBA, Industry Mourn 'Trailblazing Leader' Regina Lowrie

Dytrix CEO with 40 years in the mortgage industry was first woman to chair MBA board. Regina M. Lowrie, the first woman to chair the Mortgage Bankers Association's board of directors, died suddenly over the weekend. In a letter sent Monday to its members, the Mortgage Bankers Association of New...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Original North Wildwood Bulkhead is Behind 1900 Condos.

I went to the North Wildwood’s Beach yesterday. From 12th Street north the dunes are all but gone but the beach looks great. We saw one person sitting in a beach chair enjoying the day on the North Wildwood Beach. Now, from 13th Street South the dunes are being eroded with sand walls about 15-20ft.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
The Associated Press

New president to lead Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino on Tuesday hired a new management team as the property pushes for an even greater share of the market. George Goldhoff was named president of the casino and Mike Sampson was named general manager. Both men are expected to start within the next few weeks after approval by New Jersey gambling regulators.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy