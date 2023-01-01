Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA
To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
Farmer’s Daughter In Gloucester Closes Both Its Locations For The Winter
GLOUCESTER – The Farmer’s Daughter, which usually closes its location in the northern part of Gloucester County for a few weeks each winter, has temporarily closed both its locations this year. “We’re going to open back up when the weather breaks, probably late February,” said Jeff Merrill, who...
Own a Whole City Block in Avalon, NJ!
Admittedly, this opportunity probably isn't right for everyone, but for someone, it's an unprecedented opportunity to own prime real estate and businesses in upscale Avalon, New Jersey. Avalon was recently named one of the most expensive zip codes in America, and the third most expensive zip code in New Jersey.
Where Is The Cow From Upper Township, NJ? Hope She’s Not Dead
In case you haven't heard, there has been a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township for quite some time now. It all started back in the summer when a brown cow was spotted in the woods. We can all agree that coming across a cow in the woods is something that doesn't happen every day. Someone actually managed to snap a photo of the big brown girl, and that's when the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Did Your Kid’s Lunch Prices Decrease? They Did In Galloway, NJ, Schools
This may be a personal question, but how is your wallet holding up these days? It definitely took a beating over the last few years, didn't it?. First, the pandemic basically ripped everyone to shreds here in South Jersey. This region's economy was rocked, and that's saying the absolute least you possibly can about the situation. It took a long time for people to start getting back on their feet. Truth be told, some people are still working on getting back to normal with their finances.
Cape May, NJ and Freehold, NJ Restaurants Called Most Romantic in State
I must not be doing something right. Two restaurants in New Jersey have been named amongst the "Most Romantic 100 Restaurants in America" and I have yet to go to either one. Open Table has come up with the list, they say, "determined by analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified Open Table diners."
Wanted: Lighthouse Keeper in Atlantic City
If you're looking for something a little bit different in your life, this may just be it. Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City are on the "lookout" for some new Lighthouse Keepers!. According to Wikipedia the role of a Lighthouse Keeper was "tending and caring for a...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 21-27, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Nov. 21-27 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Weird: This Was Top Trending Recipe for South Jersey/Philly Area in 2022
You have a hankering for something and the only was to way to fulfill your want is to find a recipe and make that food that tempts you. What is it? What food do you crave? What do you just have to have?. According to the folks at Google, this...
MBA, Industry Mourn 'Trailblazing Leader' Regina Lowrie
Dytrix CEO with 40 years in the mortgage industry was first woman to chair MBA board. Regina M. Lowrie, the first woman to chair the Mortgage Bankers Association's board of directors, died suddenly over the weekend. In a letter sent Monday to its members, the Mortgage Bankers Association of New...
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
What Are Atlantic & Cape May County, NJ Best Known For?
This assignment proves how unique in tradition and rich in history Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey are. We have selected 10 municipalities throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Our team of family members, readers, and friends then reviewed each and selected what each of these communities are...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Fire: 3 Fire Companies Respond
The following volunteer fire companies responded to a fire in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on Monday, January 2, 2023:. The fire took place on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Several Egg Harbor Township Volunteer fire department sources have...
The Spectacular Sights and Sounds of a Crowded Boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ, on New Year’s Day
When you can start a new year at the Jersey Shore by taking advantage of 60° weather on the boardwalk, you go for it. That's exactly what I did Sunday in Ocean City -- and I was far from the only person. Around lunchtime Sunday, there was hardly a...
The Original North Wildwood Bulkhead is Behind 1900 Condos.
I went to the North Wildwood’s Beach yesterday. From 12th Street north the dunes are all but gone but the beach looks great. We saw one person sitting in a beach chair enjoying the day on the North Wildwood Beach. Now, from 13th Street South the dunes are being eroded with sand walls about 15-20ft.
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
New president to lead Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino on Tuesday hired a new management team as the property pushes for an even greater share of the market. George Goldhoff was named president of the casino and Mike Sampson was named general manager. Both men are expected to start within the next few weeks after approval by New Jersey gambling regulators.
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Long Beach Island Favorite, The Sandbox Cafe Closes for Good
It's said that the median lifespan of a restaurant is 4 and a half years. It's an incredibly difficult business to succeed in. When that restaurant is located on an island and depends on tourists to visit during a limited tourist season, the odds of success are astronomical. Many restaurants...
