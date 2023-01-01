Read full article on original website
Vescovi, Zeigler lead No. 8 Vols to 87-53 rout of Miss St.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points, Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and 10 assists, and No. 8 Tennessee beat Mississippi State 87-53 on Tuesday night. The Volunteers (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) had five players score in double figures as they won for the 24th consecutive time at home, dating to the last game of the 2020-21 season. Julian Phillips scored 11 points and Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic had 10 each.
saturdaytradition.com
Mississippi State defender receives unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for interesting gesture
The ReliaQuest Bowl had no shortage of interesting plays. Other than Bret Bielema’s decision to run the ball after overturning a clock stoppage just before half, there was an interesting unsportsmanlike penalty in the second half. Tommy DeVito tried to thread the ball to an Illinois wideout and the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Illinois to honor Mike Leach during ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State
Illinois joins the majority of college football teams that have or will honor Mike Leach during bowl season. The Illini will have a special circumstance since their bowl game is the ReliaQuest Bowl against Leach’s team, Mississippi State. The Illini will wear the helmet sticker that’s commonly used around the SEC and across college football: “MIKE” with a cowbell in place of the i.
Decatur, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
breezynews.com
Flu Cases Rebounding in Some Parts of MS
Some Mississippi communities are seeing an increase in flu cases again. The State Health Department says flu reports peaked in early November with about ten per cent of patients visiting their doctors complaining of flu-like symptoms. The number of flu cases dropped steadily throughout most of December, leveling off at just over five per cent right before Christmas. The public health district which includes Attala County has had flu rates as high as 45 per cent but they dropped to around 29 per cent before starting to climb in the last two weeks, now back up to 37 per cent.
Police: Two arrested in connection with shooting into Mississippi residence
Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a Thursday evening shooting into a Starkville residence. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road to the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single...
Passenger in vehicle dies on Mississippi highway after car leaves road, overturns multiple times, officials say
A Mississippi woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that the crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday on Highway 482 in Neshoba County. According to reports, Breanne Mingo, 21, of Philadelphia, was driving west on Highway 482 ran off the...
kicks96news.com
Stalking, DUIs, and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
KEVIN BAILEY, 48, of Philadelphia, Stalking X 2, NCJC. Bond $600 X 2. TAMARA BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0. IRA LEE BEN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANKO BOYD, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCJC. Bond $0.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
Mississippi police searching for escaped suspect with handcuffs on and shoes off
Mississippi police are on a manhunt for a suspect that fled officers with handcuffs still on and his shoes off. Columbus police are looking for Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields, who officers were placing under custody and putting in a police squad car to be detained when he fled officers.
wtva.com
National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County
ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
darkhorsepressnow.com
21-Year-Old Killed In Neshoba County Crash When Vehicle Flips Multiple Times
WTOK reports that according to a Mississippi Highway Patrol press release, a crash on Highway 482 in Newhoba County killed one person Sunday morning. MHP reports that it was a single-car crash that happened around 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 21-year-old Breanne Mingo of Philadelphia, MS,...
