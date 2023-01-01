ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions

2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
Distractify

Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth

Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
BBC

Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off

If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Sporting News

Manchester United left red-faced after including Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023 calendar

Manchester United have made a huge blunder by placing ex-attacker Cristiano Ronaldo on the January segment of the 2023 club calendar. WHAT HAPPENED? As is tradition, United released a club calendar for the year with each month featuring a different player. It can be somewhat of a lottery with players being able to move throughout the year. This opens up the possibility of having players feature who leave the club mid-season. United just so happened to place Ronaldo in January, a slightly awkward mix-up since he left the club in November.
The Independent

Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bryan Mbeumo seals win

Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season. Read More Liverpool need a midfield makeover as they embark on next chapterCody Gakpo fills an immediate need for Liverpool but could be Jurgen Klopp’s next long-term central project
BBC

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Bees punish Reds' sloppy first-half performance

Liverpool's performance in defeat by Brentford was "not good enough", says Andrew Robertson, after a string of defensive mistakes meant the Reds missed the chance to close in on the Premier League's top four. The Reds shipped three poor goals at the Community Stadium as Brentford ran out deserved winners.
BBC

Everton 1-4 Brighton: Can Frank Lampard survive latest defeat?

If Saturday's battling draw at Manchester City brought a sense of renewed optimism to Everton supporters, Tuesday's feeble defeat by Brighton left them staring at the prospect of a second successive, nerve-shredding battle against relegation - and raised further questions about the future of manager Frank Lampard. After falling behind...
Yardbarker

Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Aston Villa - New Year, New Villa!

Just how good was that away win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday?!. How did the lads rate Aston Villa’s performance overall?. Were the lads surprised to see Unai Emery pick the same starting lineup that faced Liverpool on Boxing Day, with the likes of Matty Cash and Emi Martinez on the bench?
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
SB Nation

Everton vs Brighton: Opposition Analysis | After the Storm

Frank Lampard’s Everton demonstrated guts and resilience to withstand Manchester City on New Year’s Eve, snatching an unexpected point which may prove invaluable come season’s end. If this was a major positive, it must be balanced out with the recognition that Everton dropped one-three points at home on Boxing Day against a very beatable Wolverhampton Wanderers side.

