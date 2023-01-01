Read full article on original website
Awkward moment Cristiano Ronaldo looks baffled as he’s greeted by chorus of ‘SIUUU’ chant by press at Al-Nassr unveiling
CRISTIANO RONALDO suffered an awkward moment when he was greeted with chants of “SIUUU” by the media at his official Al-Nassr unveiling. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester United will go five points clear of 5th-place Tottenham if they are victorious vs Bournemouth, when the Cherries visit Old Trafford on Tuesday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). The Red Devils are hot out of the World Cup restart with back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and...
SB Nation
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
Report: Manchester United 'Make Offer' For Spanish International Midfielder
Manchester United and Bayern Munich have reportedly made an offer for a Spanish international midfielder.
Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth
Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Sporting News
Manchester United left red-faced after including Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023 calendar
Manchester United have made a huge blunder by placing ex-attacker Cristiano Ronaldo on the January segment of the 2023 club calendar. WHAT HAPPENED? As is tradition, United released a club calendar for the year with each month featuring a different player. It can be somewhat of a lottery with players being able to move throughout the year. This opens up the possibility of having players feature who leave the club mid-season. United just so happened to place Ronaldo in January, a slightly awkward mix-up since he left the club in November.
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bryan Mbeumo seals win
Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season. Read More Liverpool need a midfield makeover as they embark on next chapterCody Gakpo fills an immediate need for Liverpool but could be Jurgen Klopp’s next long-term central project
Brazil bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pele with 24-hour wake
SANTOS, Brazil, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pele turned into a byword for soccer brilliance during a glittering club career, started bidding goodbye to its hero on Monday with a 24-hour wake.
BBC
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Bees punish Reds' sloppy first-half performance
Liverpool's performance in defeat by Brentford was "not good enough", says Andrew Robertson, after a string of defensive mistakes meant the Reds missed the chance to close in on the Premier League's top four. The Reds shipped three poor goals at the Community Stadium as Brentford ran out deserved winners.
BBC
Everton 1-4 Brighton: Can Frank Lampard survive latest defeat?
If Saturday's battling draw at Manchester City brought a sense of renewed optimism to Everton supporters, Tuesday's feeble defeat by Brighton left them staring at the prospect of a second successive, nerve-shredding battle against relegation - and raised further questions about the future of manager Frank Lampard. After falling behind...
Watch Harry Kane Score Twice As Tottenham Batter Crystal Palace
Kane scored his 197th and 198th Premier League goals as Tottenham won 4-0 at Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.
Gabby Agbonlahor insists Manchester United SHOULD be eyeing up the Premier League title race
Gabriel Agbonlahor insists Manchester United should be aiming to be part of the title race and backs them to push Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.
Yardbarker
Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international
Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Mykhailo Mudryk Situation With Arsenal
Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Arsenal target and Shaktar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk. Chelsea have interest in the player and will try to sign him if his move to Arsenal falls apart.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Aston Villa - New Year, New Villa!
Just how good was that away win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday?!. How did the lads rate Aston Villa’s performance overall?. Were the lads surprised to see Unai Emery pick the same starting lineup that faced Liverpool on Boxing Day, with the likes of Matty Cash and Emi Martinez on the bench?
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton: Opposition Analysis | After the Storm
Frank Lampard’s Everton demonstrated guts and resilience to withstand Manchester City on New Year’s Eve, snatching an unexpected point which may prove invaluable come season’s end. If this was a major positive, it must be balanced out with the recognition that Everton dropped one-three points at home on Boxing Day against a very beatable Wolverhampton Wanderers side.
