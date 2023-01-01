Sewer blockage releases more than 4K gallons of sewage in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo City officials report approximately 4,250 gallons of sewage was released due to a sewage line blockage on Higuera Street.

At 5 p.m. Saturday the sewage release impacted a storm drain leading to the San Luis Obispo Creek. CIty officials were able to stop the leak at 6:25 p.m.

City officials say an ocean water sample will be taken Sunday morning at Avila Beach.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department advise the public to avoid ocean water contact during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms—such as Saturday's storm.

Health officials say rainstorm runoff is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa from the watershed and urban areas to the ocean. Such organisms carried into the ocean can cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems.

Surfers, swimmers and others are advised to avoid contact with ocean water during this period, especially in areas close to creeks, rivers, storm drains and other runoff outlets that empty into the ocean.

For more information about beach water quality, please visit the Public Health Department Beach Water Quality website at www.slocounty.ca.gov/health/publichealth/ehs/beach, or call the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Telephone Hotline at (805) 788-3411.