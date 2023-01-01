How to say Happy New Year in countries across Europe
Three things are guaranteed on New Year's Eve.
You'll say "oooh" and "ahhh" at the fireworks.
You'll sing "Auld Lang Syne" and you'll say "Happy New Year " to everyone you see.
In fact, you'll probably be saying that for the next month - but did you ever wonder how to say "Happy New Year" in different European languages?
Luckily for you cartographer, Jakub Marian has created a unique map that details exactly how to say that time-honoured phrase in every country in the continent.
Take a look at his work below.
If you prefer your information in text form here are all the languages included on the map in a handy list:
- Albanian: Gëzuar Vitin e Ri
- Basque: Urte berri on
- Belarusian: З Новым годам
- Breton: Bloavezh mat
- Bulgarian: Честита Нова Година
- Catalan: Feliç/Bon any (nou)
- Croatian: Sretna Nova godina
- Czech: Šťastný nový rok
- Danish Godt nytår
- Dutch: Gelukkig Nieuwjaar
- English: Happy New Year
- Estonian: Head uut aastat
- Finnish: Hyvää uutta vuotta or Onnellista uutta vuotta
- Frisian (West): Gelokkich Nijjier
- Galician: Feliz aninovo
- German: Schönes/Frohes/Gutes neues Jahr or Guten Rutsch (ins neue Jahr)
- Greek: Καλή χρονιά
- Hungarian: Boldog új évet
- Icelandic: Farsælt or gleðilegt followed by komandi or nýtt ár
- Irish: Athbhliain faoi Mhaise Duit
- Italian: Felice anno nuovo or Buon anno
- Latvian: Laimīgu jauno gadu
- Lithuanian: Laimingų naujųjų metų
- Luxembourgish: Glécklecht neit Joer
- Macedonian: Среќна Нова Година
- Maltese: Is-Sena t-Tajba
- Norwegian: Godt nytt år
- Romanian: Un An Nou fericit or La mulți ani (general phrase)
- Occitan: Bonna annada
- Polish: Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku
- Portuguese: Feliz ano novo
- Russian: С Новым годом
- Sami (Northern): Buore ođđajagi
- Sami (Southern): Buerie orrejaepie
- Sami (Lule): Buorre ådåjahke
- Sardinian: Bon’annu nou
- Scottish Gaelic: Bliadhna mhath ùr
- Serbian: Srećna Nova godina or Срећна Нова година
- Slovak: Šťastný nový rok
- Slovene: Srečno novo leto
- Spanish: Feliz Año Nuevo or Próspero Año Nuevo after Feliz Navidad
- Swedish: Gott nytt år
- Ukrainian: З Новим роком
- Welsh: Blwyddyn Newydd Dda
If you'd like to see more of Jakub's work please follow him on Twitter @JakubMarian .
