How to say Happy New Year in countries across Europe

By Greg Evans
 3 days ago

Three things are guaranteed on New Year's Eve.

You'll say "oooh" and "ahhh" at the fireworks.

You'll sing "Auld Lang Syne" and you'll say "Happy New Year " to everyone you see.

In fact, you'll probably be saying that for the next month - but did you ever wonder how to say "Happy New Year" in different European languages?

Luckily for you cartographer, Jakub Marian has created a unique map that details exactly how to say that time-honoured phrase in every country in the continent.

Take a look at his work below.

If you prefer your information in text form here are all the languages included on the map in a handy list:

  • Albanian: Gëzuar Vitin e Ri
  • Basque: Urte berri on
  • Belarusian: З Новым годам
  • Breton: Bloavezh mat
  • Bulgarian: Честита Нова Година
  • Catalan: Feliç/Bon any (nou)
  • Croatian: Sretna Nova godina
  • Czech: Šťastný nový rok
  • Danish Godt nytår
  • Dutch: Gelukkig Nieuwjaar
  • English: Happy New Year
  • Estonian: Head uut aastat
  • Finnish: Hyvää uutta vuotta or Onnellista uutta vuotta
  • Frisian (West): Gelokkich Nijjier
  • Galician: Feliz aninovo
  • German: Schönes/Frohes/Gutes neues Jahr or Guten Rutsch (ins neue Jahr)
  • Greek: Καλή χρονιά
  • Hungarian: Boldog új évet
  • Icelandic: Farsælt or gleðilegt followed by komandi or nýtt ár
  • Irish: Athbhliain faoi Mhaise Duit
  • Italian: Felice anno nuovo or Buon anno
  • Latvian: Laimīgu jauno gadu
  • Lithuanian: Laimingų naujųjų metų
  • Luxembourgish: Glécklecht neit Joer
  • Macedonian: Среќна Нова Година
  • Maltese: Is-Sena t-Tajba
  • Norwegian: Godt nytt år
  • Romanian: Un An Nou fericit or La mulți ani (general phrase)
  • Occitan: Bonna annada
  • Polish: Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku
  • Portuguese: Feliz ano novo
  • Russian: С Новым годом
  • Sami (Northern): Buore ođđajagi
  • Sami (Southern): Buerie orrejaepie
  • Sami (Lule): Buorre ådåjahke
  • Sardinian: Bon’annu nou
  • Scottish Gaelic: Bliadhna mhath ùr
  • Serbian: Srećna Nova godina or Срећна Нова година
  • Slovak: Šťastný nový rok
  • Slovene: Srečno novo leto
  • Spanish: Feliz Año Nuevo or Próspero Año Nuevo after Feliz Navidad
  • Swedish: Gott nytt år
  • Ukrainian: З Новим роком
  • Welsh: Blwyddyn Newydd Dda

If you'd like to see more of Jakub's work please follow him on Twitter @JakubMarian .

HT Jackub Marian

More: How to say 'Merry Christmas' in different countries across Europe

Indy100

Indy100

