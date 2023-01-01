How to say Happy New Year in countries across Europe

Three things are guaranteed on New Year's Eve.

You'll say "oooh" and "ahhh" at the fireworks.

You'll sing "Auld Lang Syne" and you'll say "Happy New Year " to everyone you see.

In fact, you'll probably be saying that for the next month - but did you ever wonder how to say "Happy New Year" in different European languages?

Luckily for you cartographer, Jakub Marian has created a unique map that details exactly how to say that time-honoured phrase in every country in the continent.

Take a look at his work below.

If you prefer your information in text form here are all the languages included on the map in a handy list:

Albanian: Gëzuar Vitin e Ri

Basque: Urte berri on

Belarusian: З Новым годам

Breton: Bloavezh mat

Bulgarian: Честита Нова Година

Catalan: Feliç/Bon any (nou)

Croatian: Sretna Nova godina

Czech: Šťastný nový rok

Danish Godt nytår

Dutch: Gelukkig Nieuwjaar

English: Happy New Year

Estonian: Head uut aastat

Finnish: Hyvää uutta vuotta or Onnellista uutta vuotta

Frisian (West): Gelokkich Nijjier

Galician: Feliz aninovo

German: Schönes/Frohes/Gutes neues Jahr or Guten Rutsch (ins neue Jahr)

Greek: Καλή χρονιά

Hungarian: Boldog új évet

Icelandic: Farsælt or gleðilegt followed by komandi or nýtt ár

Irish: Athbhliain faoi Mhaise Duit

Italian: Felice anno nuovo or Buon anno

Latvian: Laimīgu jauno gadu

Lithuanian: Laimingų naujųjų metų

Luxembourgish: Glécklecht neit Joer

Macedonian: Среќна Нова Година

Maltese: Is-Sena t-Tajba

Norwegian: Godt nytt år

Romanian: Un An Nou fericit or La mulți ani (general phrase)

Occitan: Bonna annada

Polish: Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku

Portuguese: Feliz ano novo

Russian: С Новым годом

Sami (Northern): Buore ođđajagi

Sami (Southern): Buerie orrejaepie

Sami (Lule): Buorre ådåjahke

Sardinian: Bon’annu nou

Scottish Gaelic: Bliadhna mhath ùr

Serbian: Srećna Nova godina or Срећна Нова година

Slovak: Šťastný nový rok

Slovene: Srečno novo leto

Spanish: Feliz Año Nuevo or Próspero Año Nuevo after Feliz Navidad

Swedish: Gott nytt år

Ukrainian: З Новим роком

Welsh: Blwyddyn Newydd Dda

If you'd like to see more of Jakub's work please follow him on Twitter @JakubMarian .

