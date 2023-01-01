ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

'Happy new year, lunatics': Trump's 2023 message is the most Trump thing ever

By Indy100 Staff
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

If you're a radical left Democrat, a Marxist lunatic, or anyone in league to destroy America - then Donald Trump has a 2023 message to you: Happy New Year.

The former president continued his bizarre tradition of wishing the best to his perceived enemies, all while describing them in charged and unflattering terms.

Back in 2019, before his ban from Twitter, he posted an all-caps message to everyone including "haters and the fake news media".

He tweeted: "HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!"

Then, on Saturday night, he echoed previous sentiments with his post on Truth Social - and included derogatory racially charged nickname for the wife of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR to all of the Radical Left Democrats, Marxist Lunatics, China loving Coco Chow and her Obedient Husband, Mitch, and Clueless RINOS, who are working so hard to DESTROY our once great Country. More importantly, HAPPY NEW YEAR to the Incredible, Brave, and Strong American Patriots who Built, Love, and Cherish America. The REAL leaders of our Country will always remain FAITHFUL and LOYAL to you. The USA will be back, Bigger & Better & Stronger than ever before. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!"

It capped a day of self-pitying posts in which he took aim at Mitch McConnell, mocked Nancy Pelosi for losing the House despite losing presidency himself, and even mocked Joe Biden's golf swing.

Trump has reason to have wanted to see the back of 2022...

Earlier this week, after years of speculation, the public finally got answers about his taxes - and the conclusion is he did not pay federal income tax in 2020 .

And he's also facing potential criminal charges as a result of his reckless behaviour on January 6, 2021.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
The Independent

Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’

A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
The Independent

Trump admits he turned down prisoner swap to exchange Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout

In the furore following the prisoner swap that saw Brittney Griner returned to the US from Russia, Donald Trump has confirmed that he rejected a proposal to bring home former US Marine Paul Whelan on the same basis.Specifically, Mr Trump confirmed that he refused to secure Mr Whelan’s return by releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is returning to Russia in exchange for Ms Griner.“I turned down a deal with Russia for a one-on-one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “I wouldn’t have made the deal for...
The Independent

Miss Ukraine commended for ‘badass’ appearance at Miss Universe pageant

Miss Ukraine’s outfit for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition was a “Warrior of Light” ensemble commended worldwide for its symbolism.Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on 14 January, revealed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The outfit was complete with a weapon [sword] and body armour.An Instagram post on Miss Ukraine’s page said: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”It continued: “Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her...
SheKnows

Donald Trump Threatens 'Horrible Things' After the Release of His Tax Returns

Donald Trump isn’t too pleased that his tax returns from 2015 to 2020 were released to the public on Friday, but his response is an eye-opening revelation to his lack of understanding that all presidents (no matter which party they belong to) are not above the law. The former president’s business strategies are already being called into question, and the IRS may be looking into the loans he provided for Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., so he made sure his voice was heard in a forceful statement. “The Democrats should have never done it, the supreme court should have never approved...
RadarOnline

Trouble In Paradise? Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Icy Encounter At Yacht Party In Wake Of Donald Campaign Drama

Despite ditching her daddy Donald on the campaign trail, the damage may already be done to Ivanka Trump's marriage with Jared Kushner. The couple of 15 years were noticeably icy with each other at a recent yacht party in Miami, with eyewitnesses claiming the frost was hard to ignore, RadarOnline.com has learned.Ivanka appeared to give her husband the cold shoulder as they mingled on the boat in the same crowd on the Bay of Biscayne, one insider spilled. “I never saw them interact. They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances," a spy told Page Six.“As they moseyed...
MIAMI, FL
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
18K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy