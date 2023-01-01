ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

1 dead following New Year's Eve party triple shooting in Detroit, police say

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0k0Jvov000

Detroit police say one person is dead following a triple shooting on New Year’s Day.

Police say they responded to a shooting around 1:42 a.m. in the area of E. Warren and E. Outer Drive.

When they arrived, police say they discovered one person dead on the scene and learned that two other people had been taken to a local hospital. Police say the two are currently being treated for injuries.

Police say they believe the shooting happened during an apparent New Year’s Eve party and that suspects fired shots at the victims who were at that location.

Police say this is an active investigation. More information is expected to be released at a later time.

Comments / 32

A F
3d ago

So sad, human beings can’t come together and have a nice even without a fool ruining it! Even if you invite someone and explain the rules someone still break the rules!!!!!!😡

Reply
7
Tracy Schlotterback
3d ago

It's a damn shame people can't celebrate the new year with out killing someone.

Reply(1)
7
Enough BS
3d ago

Just another day in Detroit. It's perfectly safe for you and your family says the media.

Reply
5
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy