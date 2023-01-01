ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Clearing skies for Fresno for New Year’s Day but more rain ahead this week. What to know

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Clearing skies are forecast for Fresno on New Year’s Day after a heavy downpour flooded city streets overnight, the National Weather Service said, but more Pacific storm fronts are expected this week.

The forecast includes a possible atmospheric river event Wednesday through Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall and adding to seasonal rainfall totals, which are well above normal.

In addition to flooding on city streets, the storm front also created traffic difficulties in the Sierra Nevada foothills as the California Highway Patrol closed Highway 168 at the 2,500 foot level due to a rock slide. There was no word Sunday morning on when the roadway would reopen. CHP officials overnight reported that the size of the slide had doubled, and not even emergency vehicles could pass through.

There were other traffic difficulties in the Sierra, including a fallen tree that was blocking 168 at Tollhouse Road.

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
