ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 1

Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

More snow Monday afternoon; second storm moving in later in week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A fast moving storm is on its way Monday, according to a National Weather Service Reno special warning. “A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week,” the warning said.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook 1/2/2023

A few scattered showers pass through Southern Nevada Monday night into Tuesday morning. Increasing rain chances move in later this week. Rain falling over California will continue to push east toward Southern Nevada tonight. We’re not looking at widespread rain, but a few scattered showers are forecast to pass through tonight into Tuesday morning. It will remain chilly on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to low 50s.
NEVADA STATE
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KYBURZ, CA
KSLTV

Winter storm warning and weather advisory consumes Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued several winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories that cover the state New Year’s Day. A flash flood warning was issued for areas in Southern Utah including Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. This warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. Sunday, and follows park ranger’s reports of heavy rainfall and canyon flooding at Zion National Park.
UTAH STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
RENO, NV
news3lv.com

Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
2news.com

Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm

With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

The Jan. 2, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — While I was working on the Morning Report, NV Energy fixed an outage affecting 407 customers. That will be the status all day as the power company makes repairs across Carson Valley, check back at NVenergy.com to see how that work is going. They made a...
FOX40

More storms to arrive in Northern California: This is what we can expect

(KTXL) — Two more storms are expected throughout the week bringing valley rain and mountain snow to Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. The first storm is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning which will bring widespread rain to the valley and snow into the mountains, according to the NWS. The NWS says […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy