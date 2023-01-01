Read full article on original website
Lake Tahoe residents prepare for another large snowstorm this week
The Truckee and Lake Tahoe region saw almost three feet of snow fall in one day this past weekend. Now, people in the region are preparing for another storm this week.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
More snow Monday afternoon; second storm moving in later in week
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A fast moving storm is on its way Monday, according to a National Weather Service Reno special warning. “A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week,” the warning said.
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
Above-average snowpack levels are starting to make an impact in Utah’s severe drought areas
UTAH — The 2022-23 winter season has already made an impact by putting Utah’s snow water equivalent well above average for this time of year. Although this heavy snow will […]
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook 1/2/2023
A few scattered showers pass through Southern Nevada Monday night into Tuesday morning. Increasing rain chances move in later this week. Rain falling over California will continue to push east toward Southern Nevada tonight. We’re not looking at widespread rain, but a few scattered showers are forecast to pass through tonight into Tuesday morning. It will remain chilly on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to low 50s.
Paradise Post
Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding
Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
Power outages continue following storm with heavy, dense snow
Widespread power outages have been reported in the Salt Lake area during Sunday's storm that has brought heavy snow across Utah on New Year's Day.
2news.com
Rain Quickly Turns To Snow Across Northern Nevada
Officials recommend drivers to not travel during these conditions. The snow and slush that has fallen on roadways throughout the day is leading to reduced traction.
KTNV
Flood Advisory issued for southern Nevada by Las Vegas National Weather Service
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a flood advisory that started at 5 p.m. Sunday and will last until Monday morning. Officials expect the flood advisory to stop at 8 a.m. Monday. The flood advisory comes from flooding caused by excessive rainfall occurring.
KSLTV
Winter storm warning and weather advisory consumes Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued several winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories that cover the state New Year’s Day. A flash flood warning was issued for areas in Southern Utah including Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. This warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. Sunday, and follows park ranger’s reports of heavy rainfall and canyon flooding at Zion National Park.
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
news3lv.com
Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
NV Energy continues efforts to restore power after winter storm in Northern Nevada; some customers could be waiting till Tuesday
Roughly 30,000 customers remained without power Sunday afternoon, mostly in Washoe County, after a winter storm struck portions of Northern Nevada on New Year's Eve, the state's electric utility said.
Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Evacuation warnings were in place in rural Northern California on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Major flooding occurred in agricultural areas about...
Dozens evacuated after storm brings flooding to Northern California
A storm over the weekend has brought heavy floods, high winds and landslides to Northern California. At least one person is dead and dozens more had to be evacuated. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
2news.com
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 2, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — While I was working on the Morning Report, NV Energy fixed an outage affecting 407 customers. That will be the status all day as the power company makes repairs across Carson Valley, check back at NVenergy.com to see how that work is going. They made a...
More storms to arrive in Northern California: This is what we can expect
(KTXL) — Two more storms are expected throughout the week bringing valley rain and mountain snow to Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. The first storm is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning which will bring widespread rain to the valley and snow into the mountains, according to the NWS. The NWS says […]
