Charlotte, NC

Charlotte rings in 2023 New Year with some happy parents and their newborns

By Jesse Ullmann
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and their newborns on Sunday.

At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.

    Credit: Atrium Health
    Credit: Atrium Health
    Credit: Piedmont Medical Center-Rock Hill

Over at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, Rhiannon and Stephen welcomed Ryett Lukens to the world at 12:33 a.m. on Sunday.

Hospital officials at both health providers said mom and babies were overjoyed, healthy, and doing well.

