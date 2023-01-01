ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 28

B. K.
3d ago

Transition law enforcement works. You break the law, you're arrested and tried. There are sentences that have punishment guidelines based on the offense. All this task force stuff is total nonsense.

Reply
25
Burney Cagle
3d ago

Another task force, that's what politicians do best, waste tax payers money. Racist, the ignorance of people that are using this word is destroying our country. enforce our laws, arrest criminals, stop making excuses for their crimes and colors or sex.

Reply
13
Jack Ellis
3d ago

So, Lady Justice is no longer allowed to wear a blind fold. No more equal justice under the law. Sounds like system racism.

Reply
20
