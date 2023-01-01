SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO