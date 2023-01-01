Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Armed Barricaded Subject Inside Home That Is On Fire
Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – Reports that the subject has fired from the home are unconfirmed. The subject reportedly set the basement on fire.
WBOC
Update: Suspect Charged in Truck vs. Boat Accident in Talbot County
TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md- The Talbot County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Salisbury man in connection to a pickup truck that drove into a boat docked on Dogwood Harbor last week. On December 27th, deputies say 45 year-old Charles Arthur Riggs drove a Chevrolet pickup truck off of the parking lot, landing on the skipjack, the Rebecca T. Ruark. The boat, which is the oldest skipjack in the country, reportedly sustained extensive damage.
Suspect wanted in deadly hit-and-run in South Jersey taken into custody
The crash happened last Thursday while 80-year-old Marjorie Straub Muller was on Stagecoach Road in Upper Township.
WBOC
Multiple Killed in Morning Crash
DENTON, Md.- Maryland State Police are still on scene for a deadly crash near Denton this morning. Details are limited at this time but, Maryland State Police say the crash happened on Rt. 404 at Bullock Road. Multiple people were killed, according to MSP. All lanes are closed in both directions between Rt. 16 and Noble Road.
WGMD Radio
Four Juveniles Arrested in Magnolia Shooting Incident Monday
Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles in connection with a shooting that occurred on Cherry Drive in Magnolia just after noon on Monday. Police found two occupied homes and a vehicle with a 19 year old man that were struck by gunfire. A suspect vehicle was spotted in a grocery store parking lot, but when police tried to contact the occupants they ran off on foot, but arrested after a short foot chase. Police recovered two firearms and the suspect vehicle was found to be stolen from Dover. There were no injuries.
WGMD Radio
Early Morning Frederica Fire Ruled Accidental
A 2-alarm house fire early Sunday morning in Frederica has been ruled accidental by the Delaware State Fire Marshal. Frederica firefighters were called around 3:30 for a blaze on Tidewater Court and found active fire on the outside of the home when they arrived at the scene. Investigation showed the fire began inside an exterior trash container that contained spent fireworks. The five residents and two dogs escaped safely. Damage is estimated at $5000.
WDEL 1150AM
Fuel spill in Mill Creek
Hockessin firefighters, and environmental crews from Belvedere Fire Company and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), worked to contain a fuel spill in Hockessin Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023. The incident was reported around 8 a.m. off of Valley Road along a section of Mill Creek next...
firststateupdate.com
Fiery Crash Closes Route 7 In Newark
Rescue crews have responded to Route 7 SB at Ogletown Stanton Road for a rollover crash with entrapment. Arriving crews confirm entrapment in the rolled vehicle with a second vehicle on fire. DelDOT issued the following statement just minutes ago:. “RT 7 AT RT 4 CLOSED DUE TO AN ACCIDENT....
Vineland woman tells police she was smoking pot and fell asleep before crash
A Vineland woman is charged with driving while intoxicated after she crashed into two poles and a mailbox Tuesday night. Dominique Johnson, 21, told police “she wasn’t feeling well smoking marijuana and fell asleep before the crash occurred,” police said. In addition to DWI, Johnson is also...
Driver Killed In Near Nine-Mile NYE I-95 Pursuit With State Police Troopers In Cecil County: AG
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office is investigating a fatal New Year's Eve crash that took the life of an erratic driver who was pursued by state police troopers for miles in Cecil County. The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General announced an investigation...
firststateupdate.com
Man Arrives At Hospital Shot Friday Afternoon
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:01 p.m., in the 2200 block of Jessup Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with...
WDEL 1150AM
4 juveniles charged in Magnolia shooting
Two teenagers are being charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Magnolia. State police say a man’s vehicle was shot on Cherry Drive Monday around Noon. He was not injured. Troopers later arrested four boys – ages 16, 15, 14 and 12 – after a brief foot chase....
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines Police Chief placed on administrative leave following burglary investigation
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Police Chief has been placed on administrative leave following a burglary investigation. We’re told the Ocean Pines Association’s General Manager learned on Friday of a burglary that occurred at a storage shed used by the Ocean Pines Police Department on December 17th. After consulting with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State’s Attorney, the Ocean Pines Association has “taken steps to ensure that a thorough and independent investigation is conducted and that police services to the residents of Ocean Pines remain uninterrupted.”
firststateupdate.com
Rollover Crash Closes Route 1 In Magnolia
Rescue crews have responded to Route 1 (Bay Road) just north of Bowers Beach Road for a rollover crash with entrapment. Trooper 2 has arrived at the scene and is expected to fly the patient to Christiana Hospital momentarily. Crews are closing the SB lanes to allow Trooper 2 to...
Cape Gazette
Caroline County school resource officer dies after battle with PTSD
A Caroline County's Sheriff's Office corporal and school resource officer died on New Year's Eve, confirmed the Sheriff's Office. Cpl. Lucas L. Nagel took his own life after battling PTSD
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Bridge Closings “Unnecessary”
The bridges serving Ocean City were briefly shut down Friday for a police investigation, a city spokesman confirmed. “The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” public information officer Doug Bergen said in a statement Saturday. No other information was released...
Efforts underway to relocate homeless from Tent City property
In December, property located on East Masten’s Circle was sold to a developer who plans to build warehouse space. Unfortunately, the land has been the site of Tent City, a homeless encampment, for several years. The new owner plans to clear the land in early January, requiring the relocation of the homeless population who reside there, according to Martha Gery, ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Teen shot in Wilmington
The ongoing investigation of a 17 year old that was shot in the 700 block of North Monroe Street in Wilmington has police reaching out to the community for any tips they may have. The teen was transported to the hospital in stable condition after police located him. Anyone with...
Man ejected from vehicle, killed after crash on I-495 in Wilmington
The passenger was thrown from the vehicle. He went over a bridge and down a 50-foot embankment.
