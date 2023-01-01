Read full article on original website
Sherri Vaughn
3d ago
This was the worst I have ever seen!!! Miley was waving her hands in the air and her singing was very bad. Dolly Parton is to old to be performing her voice quivered and Miley had to walk her off the stage.cheaper performance I have ever seen.
Robin Nelson
3d ago
I’m so sorry but I think Miley cheapened Dolly in dress and performance! She may be the godmother but I wouldn’t perform with her!
Kathy Nichols
3d ago
Miley? She is awful. How in the world did she get a prime time spot for this show? That hard up?
