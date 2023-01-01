ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andrei Tapalaga

The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know

The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
Jax Hudur

The Imposter Whose Miracles Were Compared to Those of Jesus Christ

Apollonius of Tyana & Jesus ChristPhoto byPublic domain and JoeyEspo984 - CC BY-SA 4.0. According to historians, the Greek Philosopher Apollonius of Tyana was an enlightened savant and a wandering ascetic who performed miracles that, once studied, were very similar to the miracles performed by Jesus Christ. Unfortunately, Apollonius didn’t leave behind any books that professed his religion. Still, a biographical novel written about him by the Sophist Philostratus presents him as a miracle worker who traveled extensively beyond Greece and Asia minor.
The Conversation U.S.

Who were the 3 wise men who visited Jesus?

Christmas Nativity scenes around the world feature a familiar cast of characters: Jesus, Mary, Joseph, an angel or two, some barnyard animals, shepherds and, of course, the three wise men led by a star. Within the New Testament, the story of the wise men is found only in the Gospel...
Ricky

Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible

There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologists Stumbled Upon What They Believe To Be the Nails Used in the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

New research suggests they could be the two nails lost from the tomb of the Jewish high priest CaiaphasPhoto byTel Aviv University. The experts say they discovered the nails used to crucify Jesus Christ. One of the most significant historical events, at least from a religious standpoint, is the crucifixion of Jesus. Most Christian organizations maintain that Jesus was crucified precisely as the Bible says.
Cheryl E Preston

The tomb of Jesus Christ's midwife is alleged to have been found

Manger scenes depicting the night that Jesus was born always have Mary and Joseph along with shepherds. Sometimes there are 3 Wise Men and angels. During the course of my life, Many may have assumed as I did that Joseph and Mary were alone during the birth of Christ until Newsweek reported that a tomb has been found that belongs to the midwife who assisted Mary.
Ricky

Did Jesus get killed by a spear?

Depiction of Roman soldier spearing JesusPhoto byWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Although most people believe that Jesus died by crucifixion, the Bible also mentions Jesus getting killed by a spear from the hands of a Roman soldier. The incident where Jesus gets speared by the Roman soldier is mentioned in the Gospel of John.
The Jewish Press

TORAH SHORTS: Parshat Miketz: Giving the Benefit of the Love

The end of the previous Torah portion, Joseph correctly interprets the dreams of his jail mates, Pharoah’s butler (who is pardoned and reinstated) and Pharaoh’s baker (who is found guilty and executed). In the current Torah portion, thanks to that display of insight, Joseph is called upon to interpret the dreams of Pharoah himself. It’s an opportunity that answers Joseph’s prayers, releases him from incarceration, and elevates him to the role of Viceroy of the Egyptian empire.
newbooksnetwork.com

The Silence of God

Makoto Fujimura, world-famous contemporary painter with global cultural influence, talks about his art, his thinking and writing about Shūsaku Endō's novel Silence (1966), and his work on Martin Scorsese's film Silence (2016). I ask him about Scorsese’s long collaborative friendship with Akira Kurosawa and his participation in Kurosawa’s Dreams (1990).
theodysseyonline.com

Life in Christ is not a competition, it is a journey

We need to see our lives in Christ like a race where we are our only competitors and Jesus is our guide who teaches us, trains us ad guides us through the different seasons we may encounter in our journey.When we accept christ as our savior, when we start following Jesus sometimes we want to run and do everything fast, we try to organize our live by our own instead of letting God to do it, maybe because we know someone who is Christian and we have seen how they talk, how they wear, how they walk, but I am here to tell you that life in christ is a journey where you start like a baby knowing step by step and ends like hero or warrior.
Ujwal Sharma

History of Ancient Egyptian God - Horus

Horus is one of the most well-known and revered deities in ancient Egyptian mythology. He is the god of the sky, kingship, and protection, and is often depicted as a falcon or a falcon-headed man. In this article, we will explore the mythology and symbolism of Horus, as well as his role in ancient Egyptian religion and culture.

