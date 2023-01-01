We need to see our lives in Christ like a race where we are our only competitors and Jesus is our guide who teaches us, trains us ad guides us through the different seasons we may encounter in our journey.When we accept christ as our savior, when we start following Jesus sometimes we want to run and do everything fast, we try to organize our live by our own instead of letting God to do it, maybe because we know someone who is Christian and we have seen how they talk, how they wear, how they walk, but I am here to tell you that life in christ is a journey where you start like a baby knowing step by step and ends like hero or warrior.

