The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know
The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
The Newly Discovered Bible Alters the Fundamental Christian Beliefs
Since the inception of man, discoveries have played a significant role in shaping how we think and influencing our beliefs. Nowadays, discoveries about religion help in understanding historical figures and interpreting history.
Bible verse of the day: Anxiety 'troubles men's hearts,' but Jesus told us 'not to worry,' says faith leader
Pastor Jack Hobbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in California comments on Bible verse Matthew 6:33-34: We're living in an age of anxiety, yet Jesus told us tomorrow will take care of itself.
The Imposter Whose Miracles Were Compared to Those of Jesus Christ
Apollonius of Tyana & Jesus ChristPhoto byPublic domain and JoeyEspo984 - CC BY-SA 4.0. According to historians, the Greek Philosopher Apollonius of Tyana was an enlightened savant and a wandering ascetic who performed miracles that, once studied, were very similar to the miracles performed by Jesus Christ. Unfortunately, Apollonius didn’t leave behind any books that professed his religion. Still, a biographical novel written about him by the Sophist Philostratus presents him as a miracle worker who traveled extensively beyond Greece and Asia minor.
Who were the 3 wise men who visited Jesus?
Christmas Nativity scenes around the world feature a familiar cast of characters: Jesus, Mary, Joseph, an angel or two, some barnyard animals, shepherds and, of course, the three wise men led by a star. Within the New Testament, the story of the wise men is found only in the Gospel...
Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible
There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
Tomb of 'Jesus' Midwife' Revealed in Extraordinary Photos
A cave, identified as the burial site of Salome by local Christians in the Byzantine era, contains dozens of inscriptions written in Greek, Syriac and Arabic, some of which are dedicated to her.
Archeologists Stumbled Upon What They Believe To Be the Nails Used in the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ
New research suggests they could be the two nails lost from the tomb of the Jewish high priest CaiaphasPhoto byTel Aviv University. The experts say they discovered the nails used to crucify Jesus Christ. One of the most significant historical events, at least from a religious standpoint, is the crucifixion of Jesus. Most Christian organizations maintain that Jesus was crucified precisely as the Bible says.
When Christmas was banned by Christians for over 20 years in the United States
Christmas may appear to have always been celebrated in the United States, but this is not the case. In reality, Christians themselves prohibited the festive religious celebration in America for for 22 years.
Why Is Christmas on December 25? What You Should Know About Jesus' Birth
"As far as we know, the 25th of December as the birthday of Jesus Christ is first documented in 354," a cultural expert told Newsweek.
Churches or Corporations? 6 of the Richest Pastors in the World
Back in the day, Christian church leaders and pastors were known as people who gave up everything – wealth, stature, material possessions, and sometimes even love — to devote themselves to God. Not so much these days. Millionaire minister Matt Chandler is just one of several Christian pastors...
The tomb of Jesus Christ's midwife is alleged to have been found
Manger scenes depicting the night that Jesus was born always have Mary and Joseph along with shepherds. Sometimes there are 3 Wise Men and angels. During the course of my life, Many may have assumed as I did that Joseph and Mary were alone during the birth of Christ until Newsweek reported that a tomb has been found that belongs to the midwife who assisted Mary.
The Prophet Who Was Eaten by Lions while Trying To Replicate A Bible Story
Photo byPhoto by Tim Wildsmith/ UnsplashonUnsplash. In 1991, a Nigerian Prophet, Prophet Daniel Abodunrin, was devoured and eaten in front of many people at a zoo in Ibadan while trying to replicate ''Daniel in the lions' den".
Biblical site where Jesus healed blind man excavated for public view: 'Affirms Scripture'
Amid efforts to cancel Jerusalem's biblical heritage for Christians and Jews, the opening of the Pool of Siloam reaffirms the rich history of the Bible in the capital of Israel.
Did Jesus get killed by a spear?
Depiction of Roman soldier spearing JesusPhoto byWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Although most people believe that Jesus died by crucifixion, the Bible also mentions Jesus getting killed by a spear from the hands of a Roman soldier. The incident where Jesus gets speared by the Roman soldier is mentioned in the Gospel of John.
TORAH SHORTS: Parshat Miketz: Giving the Benefit of the Love
The end of the previous Torah portion, Joseph correctly interprets the dreams of his jail mates, Pharoah’s butler (who is pardoned and reinstated) and Pharaoh’s baker (who is found guilty and executed). In the current Torah portion, thanks to that display of insight, Joseph is called upon to interpret the dreams of Pharoah himself. It’s an opportunity that answers Joseph’s prayers, releases him from incarceration, and elevates him to the role of Viceroy of the Egyptian empire.
The Silence of God
Makoto Fujimura, world-famous contemporary painter with global cultural influence, talks about his art, his thinking and writing about Shūsaku Endō's novel Silence (1966), and his work on Martin Scorsese's film Silence (2016). I ask him about Scorsese’s long collaborative friendship with Akira Kurosawa and his participation in Kurosawa’s Dreams (1990).
Life in Christ is not a competition, it is a journey
We need to see our lives in Christ like a race where we are our only competitors and Jesus is our guide who teaches us, trains us ad guides us through the different seasons we may encounter in our journey.When we accept christ as our savior, when we start following Jesus sometimes we want to run and do everything fast, we try to organize our live by our own instead of letting God to do it, maybe because we know someone who is Christian and we have seen how they talk, how they wear, how they walk, but I am here to tell you that life in christ is a journey where you start like a baby knowing step by step and ends like hero or warrior.
History of Ancient Egyptian God - Horus
Horus is one of the most well-known and revered deities in ancient Egyptian mythology. He is the god of the sky, kingship, and protection, and is often depicted as a falcon or a falcon-headed man. In this article, we will explore the mythology and symbolism of Horus, as well as his role in ancient Egyptian religion and culture.
