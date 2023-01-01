Read full article on original website
Jazania Polly Herbert O’Neal of Rodanthe, January 1
Jazania Polly Herbert O’Neal, 85, of Rodanthe, NC died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her home. A native of Rodanthe, she was born November 11, 1937, to the late Nora Midgett and John E. Herbert, Sr. Along with her husband Arval, Jazania was the owner and operator of the...
Margaret “Peggy” Lee Ames Ward, December 9
Margaret “Peggy” Lee Ames Ward, 76, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully December 9 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. She was born to J. Lewis and Margaret Ames on June 18, 1946, raised in Massapequa, NY, lived in Alexandria, VA, and was currently residing in Corolla, NC.
Elizabeth City museum to look at rural NC, US
The Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City will host the traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” Jan. 24 through March 8. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Museum on Main Street exhibition, offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century..
History for Lunch: Designing and Engineering Boats
The Museum will offer the History for Lunch in-person and through Zoom. Register in advance to receive a link to attend the lecture virtually. The virtual program is supported by Southern Bank of Elizabeth City. About the Museum of the Albemarle. The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501...
2023 Scholarship Information Sessions at Manteo, KDH Public Libraries
To help high school seniors, home-schooled students, and their parents understand and successfully compete for available 2023 Community Foundation scholarships, the Community Foundation will host two Scholarship Application Information Sessions in January:. Wednesday, January 18, 6 – 8 pm at Dare County Manteo Public Library, 700 US 64, Manteo (Corner...
VB asking for public's help identifying homeless population
The city of Virginia Beach is asking for the public's help in identifying the locations where homeless individuals have been observed.
WITN
Feds give $110 million to help replace Alligator River Bridge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A vital link here in Eastern Carolina is getting a replacement, thanks to an injection of federal money. The Alligator River Bridge carries U.S. 64 between Tyrrell and Dare counties. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the $268 million project has received a $110 million...
Theresa P. Barber of Elizabeth City, January 1
Theresa Pritchard Barber, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC left us on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 15, 1929 to the late Jesse Langley Pritchard and Pauline Garrett Pritchard, she was the widow of Lindsey Earl “Red” Barber, her husband of fifty-eight years. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church and also a member of the Golden Circle S. S. Class. Theresa was a fifty-year member of Elizabeth City Chapter No. 44 Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Central High School and Campbell College and worked in insurance and law before taking employment with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Pasquotank County ASCS (now FSA) until her retirement. After retirement, she joined her husband with the River City Auction Company.
Ruth Banks of Moyock, December 31
Ruth Banks, age 96, of Moyock, NC died on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Born in Camden, NC on June 25, 1926 to the late Dave Hewitt and Lizzie Riggs Hewett, she was the widow of Clifton M. Banks, Sr. Ruth is survived by two...
Residents without water after water main break in Camden
Some residents in Camden County are without water following a water main break Tuesday.
6 injured following three-vehicle crash on Kempsville Rd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6:09 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kempsville Rd. Police say there were multiple vehicles involved and there were multiple injuries.
Virginia Beach crash sends 6 to hospital on New Year's Eve
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Virginia Beach on New Year's Eve, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. It happened around 5:05 p.m. on Kempsville Road.
Southern Shores asks residents to take Land Use survey
(Town of Southern Shores) The Town of Southern Shores is updating its Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) Comprehensive Land Use Plan. This plan will serve as a guide for decision makers for growth and development decisions, future investments, programs, services, and policies for the next 10-20 years and is a state requirement for the Town to enforce zoning regulations. The guidance in this plan will be applicable to the Town’s municipal limits and extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Virginia Beach Courthouse 'has been cleared' after evacuation due to bomb threat
Virginia Beach Courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
‘I want to see this town…be exceptional’
New Kitty Hawk Town Manager Melody Clopton on the tasks ahead. Kitty Hawk has a new town manager, although with 12 years in town government, Melody Clopton is probably as familiar with the requirements of her new position as anyone could be. “Until recently, my title was management assistant, which...
WAVY News 10
VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. 10 On Your Side reached out to both the FBI and the Virginia Beach Police Department, with the FBI referring us to VBPD. Both agencies investigated the deadly shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, 2019.
