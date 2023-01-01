ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Broncos to be ‘ultra aggressive’ in coaching search

 3 days ago

The Denver Broncos’ ownership group will be “ultra aggressive” and do whatever it takes to hire the head coach it wants, ESPN reported Sunday.

The Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week after a 4-11 start. Denver has not been back to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season.

The Walton-Penner group paid a record $4.65 billion for the franchise last summer and will use that same “energy and determination” to land a new coach, per the report.

As ESPN noted, there is no salary cap for what owners can spend on a head coach or his staff. The Walton-Penner group “is not expected to spare any expense to upgrade the franchise,” the report said.

Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is the highest-profile candidate available and will likely command a lucrative deal. The Saints will also receive draft-pick compensation from any team that hires Payton.

Meanwhile, interim coach Jerry Rosburg debuts in his new role Sunday on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs (12-3). The Broncos are 0-14 against the Chiefs since November 2015.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

