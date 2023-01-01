The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night without most, if not all, of their star power. LeBron James is set to miss this game with a non-COVID illness, leaving the Lakers shorthanded with Anthony Davis is still out with a foot injury. The team will host the Miami Heat, who are trying to get back on track after being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, but are currently seventh heading into Wednesday’s action.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 44 MINUTES AGO