Live coverage: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors game updates at Scotiabank Arena
A day after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points to lead Milwaukee to a victory, the Bucks (24-13) are back on the court for a road game against Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors (16-21) Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena. Follow below for...
Heat vs. Lakers Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, January 4 (Go under with LeBron out)
The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night without most, if not all, of their star power. LeBron James is set to miss this game with a non-COVID illness, leaving the Lakers shorthanded with Anthony Davis is still out with a foot injury. The team will host the Miami Heat, who are trying to get back on track after being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, but are currently seventh heading into Wednesday’s action.
Why Aaron Wiggins is the key to the Oklahoma City Thunder
Aaron Wiggins hasn’t lost as a starter this year. His well-rounded blend of skills and athleticism make him a perfect fit for the Oklahoma City Thunder. After Tuesday’s eye-popping 33-point beatdown of Boston, the Oklahoma City Thunder are now 7-0 with Aaron Wiggins (no relation to Andrew Wiggins) as a starter this season. The team is 9-21 in other games.
Lakers news: Anthony Davis injury update, LeBron James out vs Heat, Lakers’ willingness to trade picks
The Los Angeles Lakers have turned the calendar to 2023 and are currently on a two-game winning streak. While there is still a lot of work left to be done, this has at least given fans some hope that something can be salvaged from this season. There are some pretty...
Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
LeBron James slammed for cheering Deshaun Watson’s win for Cleveland Browns
Twitter erupted with self-righteous indignation when LeBron James cheered on the Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson during the team’s victory on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022. Watson, who helped vanquish the Washington Commanders convincingly, 24-10, was playing in just his fifth contest after being suspended for the first 11 games...
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers-Bulls package to send Alex Caruso back to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers made an ill-fated decision in the 2021 offseason to not re-sign Alex Caruso. Los Angeles could have retained Caruso with bird rights but after re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker to a three-year deal, the team did not want to take the luxury tax implications that would have come with re-signing Caruso.
Chicago Bears admit to tanking with latest quarterback change
The Chicago Bears are heading toward a top-two draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and their latest move at quarterback further seconds that notion. Heading into a Week 18 battle vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears are on the verge of obtaining either the No.1 or No. 2 overall pick. Given their current belief in Justin Fields, it seems like the franchise will avoid picking a signal-caller in April.
