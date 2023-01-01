ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan: 30,000 jobseekers fill stadium in Islamabad to take police force test

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

More than 30,000 people filled a stadium in Pakistan looking to secure a job with Islamabad ’s police force.

Footage shows thousands of hopefuls who filled seats at Jinnah Sports Stadium, the largest stadium in the country which is normally used for football, on 31 December to take a written test.

Though the large crowds turned up to try and secure a spot on the force, only 1,167 positions were available, according to Al Jazeera.

