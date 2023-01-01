ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ivan Toney injury ‘not significant’ as striker eyes Brentford vs Liverpool clash

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yS4H_0k0JtjZn00

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is hopeful top scorer Ivan Toney will be fit to face Liverpool.

Striker Toney was taken off on a stretcher after opening the scoring in the Bees’ 2-0 win at West Ham on Friday evening.

But the injury is not as bad as first feared, meaning the 26-year-old, who has hit 12 top-flight goals this term, could be involved on Monday evening when Jurgen Klopp’s Reds visit west London.

“It’s good news with Ivan,” Frank told a press conference. “It’s not a significant injury. He could potentially be available for tomorrow.

“There’s nothing wrong with his knee. Without going too much into the details, it’s something with the muscle. The physios explained the details and I completely forgot! I’m just glad it isn’t serious.”

Brentford are unbeaten in five Premier League games, including shocking champions Manchester City before the World Cup break.

Liverpool are also in good form, having won four top-flight fixtures in a row to climb to sixth place following a slow start to the season.

Leaders Arsenal are the only visiting team to have tasted victory at the Gtech Community Stadium this season and Frank is determined to make the ground “a fortress”.

“We have massive belief in ourselves,” said the Dane. “We have a fantastic group of players. We speak about our attitude all the time – we are confident but humble.

“We’re very confident that we can get a very good result against any team, but also humble to know that we have to put so much hard work in.

“Liverpool is a fantastic team, with a fantastic manager. It doesn’t really matter when you face Liverpool, they are always good. Under the floodlights at the Gtech, we’ll come flying out and do everything we can to get the three points.

“We want to make it a fortress. We want to be really difficult to play against, also away from home, but especially at home. We need to be brave and aggressive and we need to attack.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil hopes to recreate ‘special’ Old Trafford memory

Gary O’Neil is plotting a repeat of one of his favourite football memories when he leads beleaguered Bournemouth into Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.O’Neil was part of a struggling Norwich side that claimed a stunning 2-1 win over Louis van Gaal’s team in December 2015 with goals from Cameron Jerome and Alex Tettey.And O’Neil knows he will need to summon similar magic as the virus-hit Cherries head north on the back of what he described as the worst performance of his tenure in the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve.“I won there...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
SB Nation

Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions

2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
The Independent

Pelé funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to lie in state as coffin arrives at Santos

Brazil is holding football legend Pele's funeral in the stadium where he played some of the best matches of his career.Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.Santos, the club where Pele played, said in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste.The coffin carrying the three-time World...
The Associated Press

Mitrovic goal helps surging Fulham beat Leicester 1-0

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic’s early goal was enough for Fulham in a 1-0 win at Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday. The Serbia striker’s 11th goal — matching his best league haul — helped the visitors win their third straight game and hold onto seventh place, within sight of European competition.
Reuters

Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.
The Independent

Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé's funeral

Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé's funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media.The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.Fans expected former Santos players like Neymar, Rodrygo and Giovanni to attend. They also hoped retired greats like Zico, Romario, Ronaldo, Kaká and Ronaldinho Gaucho would show up at the beach city 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of São Paulo.Their social media...
The Independent

Michael Smith basks in World Championship glory – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.DartsMichael Smith became world champion and the plaudits poured in.When that belongs to you pic.twitter.com/AcTkXshJZr— Michael Smith (@Michael180Smith) January 4, 2023Just one quick thing. Never write of a saint 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SBOalR8H9N— Michael Smith (@Michael180Smith) January 4, 2023Probs boring everyone but I’ve watched that 9 about a million times. It wouldn’t have even been that good if @Wayne501Mardle wasn’t commenting it. What a credit he is to the team....
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy