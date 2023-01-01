ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Will COVID tests still be free in 2023?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeNIX_0k0Jtih400

(NEXSTAR) – Last winter, a massive surge in the coronavirus sparked the Biden administration to ship free at-home COVID-19 tests straight to people’s homes. The federal government also made it mandatory for private health insurers to cover the cost of test kits.

In 2023, will there still be a way to get COVID-19 at-home tests for free?

The answer is yes, at least at first. But the full answer is more complicated than that.

Free tests sent to your home

In December, the White House released another batch of four free at-home COVID-19 tests per household. If you haven’t claimed them yet, you can still get them shipped to you courtesy of the United States Postal Service. Ordering takes about 30 seconds on covidtests.gov .

The White House has not said if it will send out another round of free tests in 2023, but it’s not too late to order the test kits announced in December 2022. If your household hasn’t claimed an order yet, you can still get two boxes of two tests each.

Free tests from your health insurer

Around this time last year, the federal government also made it mandatory for private health insurers to either provide you tests for free or reimburse you for their purchase. Insurers are required to cover the cost of eight tests per month per person, at a cost of up to $12 per test.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, that rule is still in effect, meaning you can continue to purchase the at-home tests and file claims for reimbursement from your health insurance company.

There’s a catch: The reimbursement requirement is only mandatory “during the public health emergency,” per the fine print . So if the federal public health emergency order expires, things could change.

Currently, the order is technically set to expire after Jan. 11. However, the Biden administration has said it would give states 60 days notice before it lifts the order, and that hasn’t happened.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra could renew the order before Jan. 11, prolonging it another 90 days, and allowing for people to continue seeking reimbursement for test kits.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rayshawn Smith dies in prison

(WTVO) — Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died. The Will County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that Smith, 46, died Dec. 25. He was in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. Smith was transferred from the Winnebago County Jail to Stateville Northern […]
ROSCOE, IL
CBS Boston

Why eggs have been so expensive this year

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally marry my dog in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman in Northern Ireland married her yorkshire terrier, Henry, in 2009, because she said “dogs are better than men.” Wilhelmina Morgan Callaghan’s marriage may have been more symbolic than a legal union, as marriages between humans and animals are illegal in the U.K. But what about here in America? While […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What caused Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest?

(WTVO) — Monday night’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals had a scary moment when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Reports have come out that cardiac arrest caused him to fall, which opens many questions about what happened. Many factors were at play, and doctors suspect that […]
CINCINNATI, OH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon woman target of investigation into drug sales

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Renee Myers, 43, was arrested Friday after an investigation into illegal drug sales in the area, police said. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office charged Myers with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. Police said they had received information about illegal drug activity and Myers was developed as the […]
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy