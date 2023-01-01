ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are Making Us See Double in This Chic Mother-Daughter Snowboarding Selfie

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Natalia and Vanessa Bryant Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

It seriously seems like Vanessa Bryant and her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant look more and more alike every day. From their adorable lip-synching videos to their excursions when visiting Natalia’s college, these two are the definition of two peas in a pod! And their newest snapshot together not only proves that they constantly make people see double, but that they’re closer than ever.

To end the year, Vanessa Bryant and her kiddos all went on a snowboarding trip! Obviously, all of them looked adorable in their gear, and Vanessa didn’t miss a beat when it came to filling in fans on what was going on with the family’s trip! On Dec 31, 2022, Vanessa shared a cheek-to-cheek selfie of her and Natalia with the simple caption, “@nataliabryant 💚🎄❤️ 🎿.”

You can see the photo HERE!

In the super-sweet snapshot, we see Vanessa and Natalia smiling from ear to ear as they pose, and make people see double. Vanessa has her eyes protected with her snowboarding goggles, along with a lip mask that no doubt made her lips look so glossy in those freezing temperatures.

As for Natalia, she’s also looking like a glowing Queen, along with having a rare, bare-faced moment! (But she’s no doubt using the Lady Gaga-approved Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, which she said she adored in her appearance on Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets” series!)

Vanessa and Kobe have beautiful daughters named Natalia, 19, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash that shook the nation.

In a previous interview with People, Vanessa said that her daughters are the ones to keep her going throughout the hardships. “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again,” she said. “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

