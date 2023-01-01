ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Will COVID tests still be free in 2023?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhpVC_0k0JtFI700

(NEXSTAR) – Last winter, a massive surge in the coronavirus sparked the Biden administration to ship free at-home COVID-19 tests straight to people’s homes. The federal government also made it mandatory for private health insurers to cover the cost of test kits.

Springboro High School going temporarily remote after broken sprinkler pipe

In 2023, will there still be a way to get COVID-19 at-home tests for free?

The answer is yes, at least at first. But the full answer is more complicated than that.

Free tests sent to your home

In December, the White House released another batch of four free at-home COVID-19 tests per household. If you haven’t claimed them yet, you can still get them shipped to you courtesy of the United States Postal Service. Ordering takes about 30 seconds on covidtests.gov .

The White House has not said if it will send out another round of free tests in 2023, but it’s not too late to order the test kits announced in December 2022. If your household hasn’t claimed an order yet, you can still get two boxes of two tests each.

This Ohio city ranked among “neediest” in America

Free tests from your health insurer

Around this time last year, the federal government also made it mandatory for private health insurers to either provide you tests for free or reimburse you for their purchase. Insurers are required to cover the cost of eight tests per month per person, at a cost of up to $12 per test.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, that rule is still in effect, meaning you can continue to purchase the at-home tests and file claims for reimbursement from your health insurance company.

There’s a catch: The reimbursement requirement is only mandatory “during the public health emergency,” per the fine print . So if the federal public health emergency order expires, things could change.

Currently, the order is technically set to expire after Jan. 11. However, the Biden administration has said it would give states 60 days notice before it lifts the order, and that hasn’t happened.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra could renew the order before Jan. 11, prolonging it another 90 days, and allowing for people to continue seeking reimbursement for test kits.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Related
WDTN

Police: Ohio Dollar Tree employee killed with machete

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after police said she was attacked by a man wielding a machete inside a Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky on Sunday. Police said Upper Sandusky officers responded to the store on East Wyandot Avenue at approximately 4:25 p.m. for a report of a man waving […]
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
WDTN

55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Ohio prison

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after a report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg […]
MARION, OH
WDTN

First babies of 2023 in the Miami Valley

Born at 2:53 a.m. on New Year's Day, Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi was born at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She measured in at 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Damar Hamlin: What we know and updates for Jan. 3

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The NFL and sports world was put on pause Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the Paycor Stadium field in Cincinnati during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins with just under six minutes left in the first quarter. He got up after […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

CPR kiosk at University of Dayton teaches in minutes

“We will use different educational opportunities to engage the student body as well as faculty and staff and community members. So, individuals throughout the city of Dayton can also come in here utilize this machine and practice CPR,” Melissa Longino, the Executive Director of UD Campus Recreation said.
DAYTON, OH
