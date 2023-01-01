Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tom Brady will be a Raider, John Henry will sell Red Sox - 2023 predictions | Matt Vautour
Exciting news to ponder as you read by annual picks column for 2023. You can put your money where my mouth is now that sports betting will be legal in Massachusetts. I’ve got a good feeling about these picks. This is my year. The other years have simply been leading up to this collection of obviously flawless predictions.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Patriots can make playoffs even if they lose at Buffalo in Week 18 - Here’s how
FOXBOROUGH — If the Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills next weekend in the final week of the season, they’ll be in the playoffs, no help necessary, but if they lose to the Bills, who’ll likely be favored and trying to earn the No. 1 overall seed, New England won’t necessarily be eliminated.
Patriots-Bills Week 18 start time finally announced and it’s good news for New England
The Patriots and Bills finally know when they’ll be playing in Week 18. On Monday afternoon, the league announced that the two teams will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. It had been on the schedule as TBD. That’s good news for the Patriots, as the Chiefs were flexed to Saturday, so the Bills may know their playoff fate by the time they kick off with New England and could rest their starters accordingly.
Buffalo-Cincinnati options, per ESPN's Adam Schefter: Postponement, no Pro Bowl 'bye week'
NFL Executive VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent told reporters Wednesday that the league hasn't ruled out a postponement of the Buffalo-Cincinnati game that was suspended Monday night when Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed and was rushed to UC Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. Vincent added...
Will NFL postpone Patriots-Bills Week 18 game? Troy Vincent doesn’t rule it out
While the Patriots began preparing for Week 18 in Buffalo on Wednesday, it’s still not clear whether the game will be played this weekend. Following Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on Monday night in Cincinnati, the Bills might not be ready to return to the field less than a week later. The safety needed CPR and an AED on the field at Paycor Stadium and was whisked away in an ambulance. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hamlin remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Patriots still have two players in NFL’s concussion protocol leading up to final game
The Patriots are still missing two important pieces on offense and defense, but the overall team health is improving. After having 12 players on their injury report last week, the Patriots are now dealing with two player absences and four other limited players in practice. On Wednesday, the Patriots released...
Bengals coach reveals heartbreaking words from Bills coach after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor knew his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills wasn’t going to be resumed on Monday night. Speaking for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, Taylor had some eye-opening comments to the dire situation that unfolded. Hamlin needed CPR and the use of an AED on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
MassLive.com
Family of Damar Hamlin sends message after Bills player’s scary injury, collapse
The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
Patriots’ Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after 3rd TD of the season
Kyle Dugger’s third touchdown of the season landed him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Patriots safety had a highlight reel interception in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. After stepping in front of Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield to intercept Teddy Bridgewater, Dugger delivered an electric 39-yard touchdown, stiff arming the quarterback at the goal line to punctuate it. It gave the Patriots some sorely needed points as the offense was lagging.
Patriots postpone Tuesday media availabilities in wake of Damar Hamlin situation
The New England Patriots postponed media availabilities with several coaches on Tuesday following the scary collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. The Patriots are scheduled to play the Bills on Sunday.
Patriots show Damar Hamlin support with Gillette Stadium videoboard message
Humanity and solidarity trumped rivalry on Tuesday as the AFC East standings and upcoming head-to-head matchup were moved to the back burner. On Gillette Stadium’s video scoreboard, the New England Patriots posted: “Patriots Nation Stands With Damar Hamlin” above the logos of both New England and Buffalo. It was part of a league-wide effort to rally around Hamlin, who was in critical condition in the intensive care unit of University of Cincinnati Hospital.
Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Reveals Hopes For Offseason As Free Agency Looms
Jakobi Meyers has been the New England Patriots’ most reliable receiver in each of the last three seasons. He hopes they won’t need to find a new one in 2023. Meyers is set to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in March. He told reporters after Sunday’s 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins that he ideally would like to re-sign with the Patriots, with whom he’s spent his entire four-year NFL career.
Starting Patriots WR and CB return to practice ahead of Bills game, but still no Marcus Jones
FOXBOROUGH — Though the Patriots cancelled media availability on Wednesday in the wake of the Damar Hamlin injury, the team did return to the practice field to begin readying for Buffalo on a raw afternoon at Gillette Stadium. DeVante Parker (concussion) was present for the first time in three...
Patriots’ Christian Barmore offers health update, explains his ‘Waddle’ sack celebration
FOXBOROUGH — For the first time in months, Christian Barmore looked like himself on Sunday afternoon — except for when he was waddling after a sack. Sidelined for two months with a knee injury, Barmore returned against the Raiders, but looked less than 100% in his first two games back. In Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, the Patriots defensive lineman was a monster once again.
Robert Kraft, Patriots players donate to injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s toy drive
The Patriots have shown their support for injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin in a number of ways. They’ve lit Gillette Stadium up with a video board message, tweeted messages of encouragement and changed their social media avatars to Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey, and most impactfully, team owner Robert Kraft and a number of Patriots players have donated to the Bills safety’s toy drive.
Patriots report cards: Mac Jones threw winning TD, but did he have a good game?
The New England Patriots started 2023 with a win, but they carried many of the same issues that plagued their 2022. The defense was good, the offense was maddening and the special teams had some bonehead plays. Still, against a Miami Dolphins team that had some injury issues, the Patriots did enough to keep their playoff hopes alive.
