ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themainewire.com

Mainer Accused of Islam-Inspired NYE Terror Attack

Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, is the man accused of wielding a machete in a New Years Eve terror attack that wounded three New York City police officers Saturday night. The attack occurred around 10pm on Dec. 31 outside of the security zone around Times Square. Bickford allegedly struck three...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Teenager fatally shot by police inside New Hampshire home

GILFORD — A teenager was fatally shot by police inside a Gilford, New Hampshire home after allegedly threatening others with a knife. The incident took place at a home on Varney Point Road at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Today authorities identified the deceased as 17-year-old Mischa Fay. One...
GILFORD, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Death of Teen Shot by Gilford, New Hampshire, Cop Ruled a Homicide

The death of a teen armed with a knife shot dead by a Gilford police officer the night of New Year's Day has been ruled a homicide by the state Attorney General's office. Police were called to a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. and encountered a teen identified as Mischa Fay, 17. One officer fired an electroshock weapon and the other shot his firearm. Fay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
GILFORD, NH
CBS Boston

Maine man charged with attempted murder in Times Square attack

NEW YORK - A young man from Maine accused of attacking police with a machete near New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve, injuring two officers, was arrested Monday on attempted murder charges, police said Monday.Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, also faces attempted assault charges, the New York Police Department said in a release.Bickford was hospitalized after police shot him in the shoulder during the confrontation and was awaiting arraignment. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak to the allegations.A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that investigators were looking into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Police Fatally Shoot Person with Knife Inside Gilford, NH Home

A police shooting of a person with a knife in Gilford left one dead Sunday night. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said two Gilford police responded to a 911 call from a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. During what Formella called an "encounter" one of the officers fired an electro-shock device at the armed resident while the other fired his weapon. The individual subsequently died.
GILFORD, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead

YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities said. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
YORK, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in New Hampshire and Maine

At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday, including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
MAINE STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms

A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
NASHUA, NH
truecountry935.com

Oxford Man Killed in Poland Crash

Gary D. Hesketh, 41, of Oxford, was killed on Harris Hill Road in a crash in Poland, Monday, Jan. 2, morning. Hesketh rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the side of the road. The tractor-trailer’s driver was not injured.
POLAND, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy