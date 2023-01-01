Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Related
Crew Turned Boston Logan Airport, Others Into Personal Piggy Banks: DA
A New Jersey man accused of being the driver for a crew of thieves who swiped passenger's luggage filled with cash and jewels from Logan International Airport returns to court this week. Luis Arellano-Corrales, 30, of Paterson, is accused of working with a trio of thieves to steal a woman's ba…
themainewire.com
Mainer Accused of Islam-Inspired NYE Terror Attack
Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, is the man accused of wielding a machete in a New Years Eve terror attack that wounded three New York City police officers Saturday night. The attack occurred around 10pm on Dec. 31 outside of the security zone around Times Square. Bickford allegedly struck three...
newportdispatch.com
Teenager fatally shot by police inside New Hampshire home
GILFORD — A teenager was fatally shot by police inside a Gilford, New Hampshire home after allegedly threatening others with a knife. The incident took place at a home on Varney Point Road at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Today authorities identified the deceased as 17-year-old Mischa Fay. One...
Death of Teen Shot by Gilford, New Hampshire, Cop Ruled a Homicide
The death of a teen armed with a knife shot dead by a Gilford police officer the night of New Year's Day has been ruled a homicide by the state Attorney General's office. Police were called to a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. and encountered a teen identified as Mischa Fay, 17. One officer fired an electroshock weapon and the other shot his firearm. Fay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Maine man charged with attempted murder in Times Square attack
NEW YORK - A young man from Maine accused of attacking police with a machete near New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve, injuring two officers, was arrested Monday on attempted murder charges, police said Monday.Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, also faces attempted assault charges, the New York Police Department said in a release.Bickford was hospitalized after police shot him in the shoulder during the confrontation and was awaiting arraignment. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak to the allegations.A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that investigators were looking into...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack near Times Square
NEW YORK — Three officers from the New York Police Department were injured Saturday when they were attacked by a man with a machete, blocks away from crowds celebrating New Year’s Eve at Times Square, authorities said. The attack happened around 10:11 p.m. EST in Manhattan on 8th...
Man charged with murder after NYPD officers attacked with machete at NYE Times Square celebration
The man with a machete who attacked three NYPD officers at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, authorities announced on Monday.
Officials investigating fire at six-story mill in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ma. — Officials are investigating after a fire at a six-story mill in Lawrence Monday night. According to fire officials at the scene, the building is a very large, old structure. Crews were able to successfully navigate the building and put out the flames. The cause of the...
AG: Knife-wielding person dies after being shot by police inside New Hampshire home
GILFORD, N.H. — A knife-wielding person died after they were shot by police inside a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m. encountered a resident inside with a knife in hand, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
Police Fatally Shoot Person with Knife Inside Gilford, NH Home
A police shooting of a person with a knife in Gilford left one dead Sunday night. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said two Gilford police responded to a 911 call from a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. During what Formella called an "encounter" one of the officers fired an electro-shock device at the armed resident while the other fired his weapon. The individual subsequently died.
York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead
YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities said. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
truecountry935.com
Multiple Weapons Complaints in Lewiston
The Lewiston Police are investigating two unrelated weapons complaints that occurred over the weekend. on in the Knox street area, the other on Pond Road.
To the Phantom Cropduster at the Shaw’s in Brunswick, Maine
So, here's the thing, Phantom Cropduster. Part of me wants to slap you because I was at the receiving end of this. But I also respect genius, so part of me wants to shake your hand for this. Because the move you pulled on New Year's Day this past Sunday...
Maine police departments receiving record number of mental health-related calls
GORHAM, Maine — The towns of Gorham and Windham are the latest to hire a community resource liaison in a combined effort to help decrease the total number of mental health calls. Gorham's police chief, Chris Sanborn, said it took about a year to nail down the logistics of...
New Hampshire Dairy Queen Ranks #1 in Sales in 2022
New Hampshire may have never gotten the giant blizzard many anticipated in December. But plenty of customers in Manchester did. A Dairy Queen located on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest-earning store in the United States, according to WMUR. It beat out over 4,000 other franchises for the honor.
Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in New Hampshire and Maine
At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday, including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
fallriverreporter.com
Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms
A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
York, Maine Man Found Dead in House After Domestic Disturbance
A domestic dispute that started Thursday evening in York ended Friday with a man found dead in a home. York Police told WGME TV a man locked a woman out of a house on Sewall's Pasture Road after he assaulted her. While police were able to remove the child from the house they could not get the man out because of "safety concerns."
truecountry935.com
Oxford Man Killed in Poland Crash
Gary D. Hesketh, 41, of Oxford, was killed on Harris Hill Road in a crash in Poland, Monday, Jan. 2, morning. Hesketh rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the side of the road. The tractor-trailer’s driver was not injured.
Cheese Louise Opens New Location in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Not only does it taste delicious and go with countless dishes, but according to some studies, it supposedly activates the same parts of the brain as hard drugs do. Regardless of how factual that is, it may as well be true for this writer. Now, a restaurant devoted to all...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 1