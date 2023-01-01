ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Cobb, Savage spar in first hearing on redistricting fight

MARIETTA — Attorneys for Cobb County argued Wednesday that granting a restraining order to block its “home rule” map would cause “irreparable harm” to the county and Commissioner Jerica Richardson. Were the court to grant the order, as asked for by east Cobb activist Larry Savage, it would immediately remove Richardson from office and trigger a special election, Cobb attorney Elizabeth Monyak and Superior Court Judge Ann Harris agreed. And Monyak contended doing so would create a domino effect of consequences before the constitutional merits...
U.S. to Resume Processing Cuban Migrant Visas Amid Largest Exodus in a Decade

"In the midst of the largest Cuban migration to South Florida in a decade, the U.S. embassy in Cuba is renewing its visa and consular services. The embassy is set to start processing immigrant visas as the U.S. looks to aid in the reunion of families that were broken up in their quest to leave the communist-run island country.The announcement comes on the heels of at least two dozen Cuban migrants being rescued from small boats by commercial cruise liners. The past weekend alone saw more than 300 migrants from Cuba touching down on the continental United States.According to NPR, the...
Czech government OKs bill for 2% GDP spending on military

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has approved a bill aimed at bringing defense spending at the required NATO goal of 2% of gross domestic product as Russia's war in Ukraine continues. Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said Wednesday the bill would “ensure a stable and transparent financing of big...

