Mitch McConnell Faces Republican Revolt Over His 'Number One Priority'
A group of House Republicans warned earlier this week that they would not work with Senate colleagues who helped to pass a government funding bill.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
Nikki Haley rips McConnell's meet-up with Biden as 'publicity stunt'
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) Wednesday gathering with President Joe Biden as a "publicity stunt."
Gov. Beshear criticizes Trump, gently knocks Biden
Gov. Beshear criticized former President Trump for dining with a white nationalist and gently distanced himself from current President Joe Biden as he tries to make own way in his 2023 bid for reelection.
McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution comments
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said anyone who suggests the Constitution could be suspended “would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States.” McConnell’s comments appeared directed squarely at former President Trump, who recently called for the termination of parts of the Constitution in light of…
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Biden, McConnell Kentucky event is a roadmap for White House under new Congress
COVINGTON, Ky., Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell made a rare joint appearance on Wednesday at a bridge in Kentucky in a display of bipartisanship that offers a guide to how the White House hopes to govern in months to come.
FBI investigating online threats targeting Ky. schools, Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell
The FBI's Louisville office is investigating threats posted online targeting a number of western Kentucky schools along with Sen. Rand Paul and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
President Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tout Kentucky bridge project
President Biden traveled to Kentucky today to tout a $1.6 billion bridge project that resulted from the bipartisan infrastructure package he signed in 2021. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined him for the visit. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins us to discuss the significance of the rare joint appearance.
Biden heads to Kentucky to tout bipartisan infrastructure bill with Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell
A rare scene is set to unfold in Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday: President Joe Biden standing alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as the two men promote together a major bipartisan legislative accomplishment. The president’s visit to McConnell’s home state to herald the implementation of the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure...
'It sends an important message': Biden touts bipartisan efforts on Brent Spence
President Joe Biden visited Covington Wednesday to address newly granted funding that will allow improvements on the Brent Spence Bridge corridor to begin.
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Dems retain power
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are again claiming the Senate majority, but much of the chamber’s focus is on the top Republican as Mitch McConnell becomes the longest serving Senate leader in history. McConnell, 80, surpassed Montana Sen. Mike Mansfield’s record of 16 years as party leader when the...
January 6 committee warns White House it can’t ensure identity of anonymous witnesses will remain protected
The House January 6 committee has warned President Joe Biden’s White House that it cannot ensure that the identity of personnel who cooperated with its probe on the condition of anonymity will remain protected once the panel dissolves on Tuesday. The select committee had agreed it “would do its...
Here are the 20 House Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker on the third ballot
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy suffered a third rebuke for speaker before the House adjourned Tuesday evening. Twenty Republicans voted against him — an increase from the 19 defections in the first two rounds of balloting. McCarthy, who needed 218 votes, had failed to secure the speaker’s gavel by the third round, earning 202 votes in the final tally.
President Biden to visit Covington after $1.6B approved for new Brent Spence companion bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. — President Joe Biden will be in Covington on Wednesday to talk about his infrastructure plan and the new companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge. More than $1.6 billion was allocated to the bridge project last month. It’s one of the biggest projects scheduled in the entire infrastructure plan.
