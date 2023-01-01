Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Mountain snow, metro warm-up
The metro will see a warm-up into the 40s with mostly dry weather ahead. Dave Fraser forecasts. The metro will see a warm-up into the 40s with mostly dry weather ahead. Dave Fraser forecasts. Boulder Public Library partially reopens. After meth residue was found in restrooms and seating areas, the...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Seasonal temperatures to return
Tuesday will be another cool night before warmer weather arrives. Dave Fraser forecasts. Tuesday will be another cool night before warmer weather arrives. Dave Fraser forecasts. Boulder Public Library partially reopens. After meth residue was found in restrooms and seating areas, the main branch is partially reopening Wednesday. Lisa D'Souza...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow, fog stay overnight, warmup coming
Winter conditions continue on this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with a warm-up around the corner. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Denver weather: Snow, fog stay overnight, warmup …. Winter conditions continue on this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with a warm-up around the corner. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Son of UNC president dies in...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Winter weather advisories continue
Adverse winter weather is expected today with high amounts of moisture and frigid temperatures. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Denver weather: Winter weather advisories continue. Adverse winter weather is expected today with high amounts of moisture and frigid temperatures. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Retail pharmacies now allowed to offer abortion pills. Due to...
Another cold night, with some slick streets and sidewalks for the Denver area
Colorado will be in between storm systems for the next two days. We'll see more mountain snow late Thursday, but Denver will stay dry.
KDVR.com
Thick, freezing fog leads to low visibility
Freezing fog and snow are making for adverse conditions on the roads in mountain towns. Vicente Arenas reports. Freezing fog and snow are making for adverse conditions on the roads in mountain towns. Vicente Arenas reports. Polis proposes budget supplements to boost job training. Polis proposes budget supplements to bolster...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for more snow, freezing drizzle
Light snow and possibly freezing drizzle can be seen along the Front Range Monday with the second round of snow expected this evening in the Denver weather forecast. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for more …. Light snow and possibly freezing drizzle can be seen along...
KDVR.com
Delays and cancellations at DIA amid winter weather
Holiday travelers are facing delays and cancellations at DIA as the airport is hit with more winter weather. Joshua Short reports. Delays and cancellations at DIA amid winter weather. Holiday travelers are facing delays and cancellations at DIA as the airport is hit with more winter weather. Joshua Short reports.
Fog and freezing drizzle followed by more snow in the Denver metro area
After a round of snow Sunday night, travel on Monday morning will be slick and slow thanks to freezing drizzle causing a thin layer of ice on many roads.The snow Sunday night was not impressive compared to recent storms but most areas along the Front Range measured about 1 inch of snow. The official report for Denver was 0.9 inches at the airport (DIA).Snow will return to the urban corridor in the afternoon on Monday. Until then, the issue will be freezing rain and a light glaze of ice with a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation possible....
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 2-3, 2023 snowstorm
Snow fell in Denver and across Colorado overnight Monday. Heavier accumulation occurred in Denver than the previous night's storm. The Denver area saw more than two inches of snow in some areas.
First Alert Weather Day for Monday's freezing rain and snow!
Our new year is wasting no time in getting another winter storm blasting thru the Rockies. The stage has already been set with a huge blast of snow in the western mountains over the weekend. Where some areas picked up one to two feet by Sunday afternoon with more on the way into Monday.Imbedded in this moisture flow is a cut off storm system that will swing over southern Colorado Sunday night bringing freezing rain and snow to the Denver metro area overnight Sunday into Monday morning. As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the start...
KDVR.com
High country under an avalanche warning
Be aware if you are heading to and from the mountains, many areas are under an avalanche warning as more snow falls Monday. Carly Cassady reports. Be aware if you are heading to and from the mountains, many areas are under an avalanche warning as more snow falls Monday. Carly Cassady reports.
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
KDVR.com
How the Suncor closure impacts gas prices
The recent shutdown of the Suncor refinery is expected to impact gas prices. DJ Summers breaks it down. The recent shutdown of the Suncor refinery is expected to impact gas prices. DJ Summers breaks it down. Aurora seeks public input on fire chief finalists. The search for the chief of...
Live updates: Snow, fog affect travel
The first Monday of the new year is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as freezing fog and mist will turn over to snow for the morning commute.
weather5280.com
Wintry mix expected through Monday for the area: Denver's snow forecast
We've been discussing this system during the past several days; whether in our Insider post last week or yesterday's public forecast, we have couched this system in terms of concern for just how north the track will be and therefore the impact changes on the Denver metro areas. In data...
Denver weather: Winter advisory warns of 2-6 inches Monday
More snow is coming to the metro Denver area as soon as Sunday night, and will bring up to six inches by Monday evening, according to a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service. The advisory kicks in at 7 p.m. Sunday evening and lasts until 8 p.m. Monday.
KDVR.com
Family watches as other homes are rebuilt after Marshall Fire - but not theirs
The Wyss family has watched other homes, in their Spanish Hills neighborhood, go up after the Marshall Fire last year. Rogelio Mares has the story. Family watches as other homes are rebuilt after Marshall …. The Wyss family has watched other homes, in their Spanish Hills neighborhood, go up after...
First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area
Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
