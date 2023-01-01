ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Coast Guard rescues dog who fell through ice in Detroit River

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fVrd_0k0Js5Id00

BELLE ISLAND, Mich. — The crew of a U.S. Coast Guard vessel rescued a dog who had fallen into the ice in the Detroit River on Saturday, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit, the dog fell through the ice at about 12:47 p.m. EST near Grayhaven Island, which is located on the Michigan side of the U.S.-Canada border.

A crew was dispatched after a call came in to the Coast Guard, WNEM-TV reported.

Later in the day, Coast Guard officials posted on Facebook that the dog had been rescued.

The Coast Guard kept the animal warm until representatives from Detroit Animal Care and Control arrived at the scene, WEYI-TV reported.

It was unclear how the dog ventured onto the ice.

“Round of appaws for Petty Officer Cole Harper and the boat crew for a successful animal rescue!” the Coast Guard posted.

©2022 Cox Media Group

