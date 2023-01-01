The Pacers are in Philadelphia on Wednesday for the second time this season to take on the 76ers, whom they are bearing down on in the standings. It’s been difficult for sixth-place Indiana to make up ground on fifth-place Philadelphia, though it carries a four-game winning streak to the Wells Fargo Center. For their part, the Sixers are winners of the last two and are 15–5 at home on the year. The Pacers, who lost 120-106 on this same court in October, are just 8–10 outside the Hoosier State.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO